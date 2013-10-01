Patriots "Sunday Night Football" win over Falcons is most-watched show of fall Premiere Week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Another Patriots win, another successful day in the broadcast booth.

The Patriots took full advantage of the national spotlight on Sunday by delivering a 30-23 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" that was the most-watched telecast for the week of Sept. 23 in both national and regional markets.

Despite heavy competition from several new primetime shows during fall television's much-anticipated "Premiere Week," the Patriots win delivered a national metered-market overnight rating of 13.6. The second most-watched show of the week, CBS's "NCIS," came in at more than a full point lower with a 12.5 rating.

The national telecast's most popular market was in the Boston area, where it aired locally on WBZ-Channel 4 at 8:30 p.m. and drew an overnight average household rating of 36.0. The second-most popular market was the Providence, RI, area with a 28.2 average household rating, followed by the Atlanta market with a 27.2 rating.