Patriots super fan makes longest road trip yet from Foxborough to L.A.

Scheinbart said this trip was to prove his dedication to the team and raise the bar for Patriots fans everywhere.

"I consider myself a Patriots super fan, and I wanted to do something that I don't think other fans would do," he said. "I wanted to raise the game. I don't think anybody is crazy enough to drive by themselves from Foxborough to L.A."

While Scheinbart loves to drive and finds peace in it, he makes it clear he's not afraid to take a plane if necessary. In fact, he intended to drive from Los Angeles to Charlotte for the Patriots game against the Panthers, but when a friend called with a ticket to a special car show, he couldn't say no. Scheinbart drove to Las Vegas for the show, left it there and took a flight to Charlotte.

As of the Patriots Thursday Night Football game against the Falcons, Scheinbart was in Arizona on his trek back East.

With his Patriots swag and license plate, one might think Scheinbart would face smack talk in parts of the country that are less friendly to Patriots fans, but no matter where he is on his journey, Patriots fans always seem to find him. It's something that he relishes.