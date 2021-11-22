Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Replay Tue Nov 23 | 12:00 AM - 11:55 AM

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs Atlanta Falcons

Mac Jones on WEEI 11/22: "You have to heighten your focus and really lock in"

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

Patriots slide into first

Josh McDaniels 11/22: "We always try to look at some of the things that have given us issues"

Bill Belichick 11/22: "It comes down to good team defense"

Inside the Locker Room Following Win Over Falcons

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Discussing wins over the Falcons and Browns, Trent Brown 1-on-1 

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

Patriots This Week: Browns and Falcons lookback

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Trent Brown

Bill Belichick 11/19: "We're going to fight for every yard"

Press Pass: Players react to Thursday night shutout against the Falcons

What Went Right: Patriots shutout the Falcons

Game Observations: An open and shut(out) case 

4 Keys from Patriots 25-0 win over Falcons

Game Notes: Patriots extend streak to seven straight wins over the Falcons

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Patriots super fan makes longest road trip yet from Foxborough to L.A.

Nov 22, 2021 at 11:12 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

fan van pdc

Jason Scheinbart is used to putting miles on his car in honor of the Patriots. As a season ticket member, he has been making the 550-mile roundtrip trek to Gillette Stadium for years, but he doesn't just draw the line at home games.

Every season, Scheinbart hits the road for Patriots games all across the country, and just a few weeks ago, he completed his farthest trip yet when he drove to Los Angeles to see his team take on the Chargers. Scheinbart drove down to Boston and took a good look at the Atlantic Ocean before heading West to set a personal record for himself as a Pats fan.

Armed with his favorite radio stations, Scheinbart set off to see the Pacific Ocean.

Though Scheinbart said he loves to drive by himself, this was pushing the limits even for him. In Nebraska, he hit a stretch of heavy rain that slowed him down, so in the last two days of his journey, Scheinbart drove 742 miles and 845 miles respectively to make up time. Despite the delays, nothing could damper his enthusiasm.

"I actually drove straight to the Pacific Coast Highway," he said. "I proved that I was on the West Coast. Ocean to ocean."

While Scheinbart is no stranger to Patriots road trips (including driving to four Super Bowls), Patriots fans are certainly no stranger to Scheinbart either. As a season ticket holder and with his signature "PATSWIN" license plate, he has been a fixture in Patriots game day crowds since 1986.

fan van 2
Photo by David Silverman

Scheinbart said this trip was to prove his dedication to the team and raise the bar for Patriots fans everywhere.

"I consider myself a Patriots super fan, and I wanted to do something that I don't think other fans would do," he said. "I wanted to raise the game. I don't think anybody is crazy enough to drive by themselves from Foxborough to L.A."

While Scheinbart loves to drive and finds peace in it, he makes it clear he's not afraid to take a plane if necessary. In fact, he intended to drive from Los Angeles to Charlotte for the Patriots game against the Panthers, but when a friend called with a ticket to a special car show, he couldn't say no. Scheinbart drove to Las Vegas for the show, left it there and took a flight to Charlotte.

As of the Patriots Thursday Night Football game against the Falcons, Scheinbart was in Arizona on his trek back East.

With his Patriots swag and license plate, one might think Scheinbart would face smack talk in parts of the country that are less friendly to Patriots fans, but no matter where he is on his journey, Patriots fans always seem to find him. It's something that he relishes.

"I just think of it as expanding the love of the Patriots," he said. "As I'm driving, believe it or not, if I'm way out in Nebraska, I'm getting thumbs up all the time. Everybody loves the Patriots. They love it."

Related Content

news

Lawrence and Andrea Guy host baby shower for single mothers at Gillette Stadium

news

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy featured in 'Wall Street Journal' for their work flipping houses 

Kyle and Marissa Van Noy, like any NFL couple, have had their fair share of moves. In a Wall Street Journal article, the couple talks about how they started flipping houses on the side. 
news

Trent Brown treated high school football program to game-day experience in Atlanta 

Trent Brown paid it forward to his old high school football team. 
news

Patriots reflect on dominant defensive performance against Falcons on Thursday Night Football

After a dominant 25-0 over the Falcons that included four fourth-quarter picks, Patriots players reflected on the showing.
news

We can't make this up: Partial lunar eclipse after Patriots-Falcons game to last three hours and 28 minutes

Because of course it will last three hours and 28 minutes the night the Patriots play the Falcons. 
news

Julian Edelman shares funny Tweet about his Patriots-Falcons game experience in retirement

Patriots-Falcons games look a bit different nowadays for Julian Edelman. 
news

Matthew Judon, Carl Davis Jr. give away 500 turkeys in Roxbury

'Tis the season for giving back, and two Patriots spent a night making sure local families had everything they need for Thanksgiving. 
news

Former child model/actor Mac Jones reflects on short-lived career on WEEI

Mac Jones talked about his former career as a child model/actor on WEEI Monday. 
news

Meet Boyd: Gillette Stadium field crew's newest (and goodest) employee

The Gillette Stadium field crew has a new furry face. 
news

Teammates celebrate Jakobi Meyers's first NFL touchdown

After a record-setting touchdown drought, no one was happier for Jakobi Meyers than his teammates.
news

Behind the scenes of Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz

Kyle Van Noy's YouTube show, Elite Eatz, is back, and we're taking you behind the scenes of the latest episode with Damien Harris. 
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Pats will need their best vs. Titans in key AFC contest

Patriots slide into first

Gillette Stadium to Host Eight MIAA State Football Championships on December 1, 2 & 6

NFL to Offer Virtual Commemorative Ticket NFTs to Fans During 2021 Season 

Patriots super fan makes longest road trip yet from Foxborough to L.A.

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/22

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs Atlanta Falcons

Get an inside look at the Patriots 25-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in this week's edition of Sights & Sounds.

Josh McDaniels 11/22: "We always try to look at some of the things that have given us issues"

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021

Steve Belichick 11/22: "I'm just trying to take advantage of a couple days off. Reset a little bit. Come back a bit fresher and ready to go"

Patriots linebacker coach Steve Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021

Jerod Mayo 11/22: "I'm really focused on this season... we'll see what happens at the end of the year"

Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Cam Achord on Cody Davis 11/22: "Anybody that watched the game sees he has another gear"

Patriots special teams coordinator Cam Achord addresses the media on Monday, November 22, 2021

Do Your Job: The Role of a Coaching Assistant

Get an inside look at the role of a coaching assistant on the Patriots staff.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising