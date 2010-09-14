Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots trade RB Laurence Maroney to Denver

Patriots traded RB Laurence Maroney to the Denver Broncos for undisclosed draft considerations today.

Sep 14, 2010 at 12:01 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots traded RB Laurence Maroney to the Denver Broncos for undisclosed draft considerations today, pending a physical exam.

Maroney, 5-11, 220 pounds, was originally drafted by New England in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. During his four seasons with the Patriots he appeared in 52 regular-season games with 14 starts and seven postseason games with two starts.

Maroney's regular-season Patriots totals included 2,430 rushing yards on 582 carries with 21 touchdowns. He also added 41 receptions for 1,062 yards receiving. Maroney was inactive for 2010 season -opener vs. Cincinnati.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

