Patriots trade RB Laurence Maroney to Denver

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots traded RB Laurence Maroney to the Denver Broncos for undisclosed draft considerations today, pending a physical exam.
Maroney, 5-11, 220 pounds, was originally drafted by New England in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. During his four seasons with the Patriots he appeared in 52 regular-season games with 14 starts and seven postseason games with two starts.
Maroney's regular-season Patriots totals included 2,430 rushing yards on 582 carries with 21 touchdowns. He also added 41 receptions for 1,062 yards receiving. Maroney was inactive for 2010 season -opener vs. Cincinnati.