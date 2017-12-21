Patriots turn into personal shoppers at annual Gifts from the Gridiron

Tuesday night was a bustling one at Patriot Place. At Bass Pro Shop, shoppers zipped through aisles, navigating their carts as they tossed hats, gloves, coats and toys into a pile of presents.

The debates going on about what to buy were as thoughtful as they were funny, as 50 kids punched numbers into a calculator to make sure they under budget with their own personal shopping buddy: a New England Patriot.

The Patriots Foundation and Devin McCourty hosted the annual Gifts from the Gridiron event on Tuesday night, where kids from local organizations get paired with a Patriots player, alumni or cheerleader to shop for the holidays and get winter necessities. The event is typically a big one of the players, and this year was no different. Dozens of players and alumni came out to help their new friends do some shopping, including Devin, Duron Harmon, David Andrews, Brandin Cooks, Malcolm Butler, Malcolm Mitchell, Johnson Bademosi, Joe Cardona, Deatrich Wise, Derek Rivers, Jordan Richards, Cole Croston and more.