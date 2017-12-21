Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 08 - 05:58 PM | Mon Oct 09 - 07:30 AM

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Mac Jones 10/8: "Have to improve in all areas"

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

David Andrews 10/8: "Wasn't good enough"

Hunter Henry 10/8: "Not how we want to play football"

Mac Jones finds Demario Douglas for 24-yard gain

Ja'Whaun Bentley swarms Derek Carr for third-down sack

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

Inactive Analysis: Patriots CBs J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones Officially Active for Sunday's Game vs. Saints 

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Activate OL Riley Reiff, Elevate DL Jeremiah Pharms in a Series of Roster Moves for Sunday's Game vs. Saints

PRO Predictions: Week 5 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

10 to Watch: Saints come marching into Foxborough to face win-hungry Patriots

Patriots Gameplan: Keys to Victory for the Patriots in Sunday's Showdown with the Saints

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

Analysis: Ten Patriots Listed As Questionable for Sunday vs. Saints, Including CB Jonathan Jones and RB Rhamondre Stevenson

Week 5 Injury Report: Saints at Patriots

Patriots turn into personal shoppers at annual Gifts from the Gridiron

Every year, Patriots players get paired up with kids from local organizations to help them shop for the holidays.

Dec 21, 2017 at 02:12 AM
writer-profile-angelique-new
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

121917gftg_eja333-watermarked.jpg
Photo by Eric J. Adler

Tuesday night was a bustling one at Patriot Place. At Bass Pro Shop, shoppers zipped through aisles, navigating their carts as they tossed hats, gloves, coats and toys into a pile of presents. 

The debates going on about what to buy were as thoughtful as they were funny, as 50 kids punched numbers into a calculator to make sure they under budget with their own personal shopping buddy: a New England Patriot.

The Patriots Foundation and Devin McCourty hosted the annual Gifts from the Gridiron event on Tuesday night, where kids from local organizations get paired with a Patriots player, alumni or cheerleader to shop for the holidays and get winter necessities. The event is typically a big one of the players, and this year was no different. Dozens of players and alumni came out to help their new friends do some shopping, including Devin, Duron Harmon, David Andrews, Brandin Cooks, Malcolm Butler, Malcolm Mitchell, Johnson Bademosi, Joe Cardona, Deatrich Wise, Derek Rivers, Jordan Richards, Cole Croston and more.

Each kid and their Patriot personal shopper hit the store with a gift card, and they had to use it to buy winter gear for themselves and a gift for someone else. The remainder of the gift card could be used to buy more gifts or treats for themselves. 

121917gftg_eja049-watermarked.jpg

Devin and his family help sponsor the event, and it is a special one in a year full of days in the community, especially because so many of his teammates volunteer their time.

"It means everything. It really shows what the Patriots as an organization really stand for. Obviously, with Mr. Kraft and his late wife Myra, what they stood for, not just winning football games and winning Super Bowls, but being a pillar in the community," Devin said. "The guys that come in here, they understand it and learn from the older guys. It just gets passed down from generation to generation." 

Though they just met that night, many of the Patriots and their shopping partners hit it off. Johnson and his pal Mark joked around as they crossed items of their list. 

"He's a good guy," Mark said of Johnson. "We're enjoying ourselves," Johnson added. "This is my first time, and I think it's an amazing event. It's something I'm happy to participate in and it's definitely part of the holiday spirit."

After the shopping spree, the pairs checked out, wrapped up their gifts and took pictures with players, alumni, cheerleaders and Pat Patriot. For more photos from the event, check out the gallery below. 

FULL GALLERY

Patriots Give Gifts From The Gridiron

Patriots captain Devin McCourty was joined by several of his teammates, as well as Patriots cheerleaders and alumni, as they partnered with 50 children in need from local homeless shelter programs on a holiday shopping spree at Bass Pro Shops at Patriot Place on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017. Each child received a $400 gift card, compliments of the Patriots Charitable Foundation.

121917gftg_eja002-watermarked.jpg
1 / 45
121917gftg_eja039a-watermarked.jpg
2 / 45
121917gftg_eja046-watermarked.jpg
3 / 45
121917gftg_eja281-watermarked.jpg
4 / 45
121917gftg_eja081-watermarked.jpg
5 / 45
121917gftg_eja113-watermarked.jpg
6 / 45
121917gftg_eja174-watermarked.jpg
7 / 45
121917gftg_eja176-watermarked.jpg
8 / 45
121917gftg_eja231-watermarked.jpg
9 / 45
121917gftg_eja120-watermarked.jpg
10 / 45
121917gftg_eja144-watermarked.jpg
11 / 45
121917gftg_eja195-watermarked.jpg
12 / 45
121917gftg_eja209-watermarked.jpg
13 / 45
121917gftg_nep06-watermarked.jpg
14 / 45
121917gftg_eja054-watermarked.jpg
15 / 45
121917gftg_eja271-watermarked.jpg
16 / 45
121917gftg_eja287-watermarked.jpg
17 / 45
121917gftg_eja127-watermarked.jpg
18 / 45
121917gftg_eja072-watermarked.jpg
19 / 45
121917gftg_nep04-watermarked.jpg
20 / 45
121917gftg_nep03-watermarked.jpg
21 / 45
121917gftg_eja237-watermarked.jpg
22 / 45
121917gftg_eja258-watermarked.jpg
23 / 45
121917gftg_eja321-watermarked.jpg
24 / 45
121917gftg_eja333-watermarked.jpg
25 / 45
121917gftg_eja347-watermarked.jpg
26 / 45
121917gftg_eja366-watermarked.jpg
27 / 45
121917gftg_eja386-watermarked.jpg
28 / 45
121917gftg_eja460a-watermarked.jpg
29 / 45
121917gftg_eja438-watermarked.jpg
30 / 45
121917gftg_eja501-watermarked.jpg
31 / 45
121917gftg_eja522-watermarked.jpg
32 / 45
121917gftg_eja525-watermarked.jpg
33 / 45
121917gftg_eja412-watermarked.jpg
34 / 45
121917gftg_eja415-watermarked.jpg
35 / 45
121917gftg_eja430-watermarked.jpg
36 / 45
121917gftg_eja494-watermarked.jpg
37 / 45
121917gftg_eja484-watermarked.jpg
38 / 45
121917gftg_eja507-watermarked.jpg
39 / 45
121917gftg_eja511-watermarked.jpg
40 / 45
121917gftg_eja011-watermarked.jpg
41 / 45
121917gftg_nep05-watermarked.jpg
42 / 45
121917gftg_eja022-watermarked.jpg
43 / 45
121917gftg_eja049-watermarked.jpg
44 / 45
121917gftg_nep02-watermarked.jpg
45 / 45
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

After battling a brain tumor, Jake Drake used his Make-A-Wish opportunity to meet New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski last week. His family had no idea what the day would do for them, too.
news

Gillette Stadium, home of Patriots, celebrates historic 2023 concert series

The 2023 Gillette Stadium Concert Series presented by Dunkin' came to an end Thursday, marking the end of a historic season.
news

Patriots treat cancer survivors to annual Day of Pampering ahead of Crucial Catch game

Celebrating the NFL's Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer campaign, 18 patients of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Massachusetts General Cancer Center received surprise invitations for a Day of Pampering and the opportunity to attend New England's game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 5.
news

Devin and Jason McCourty return to Gillette Stadium for Tackle Sickle Cell Casino Night

Former New England Patriots players Devin and Jason McCourty brought their annual Casino Night back to Gillette Stadium on Monday, with a few of their old teammates showing up to support.
news

Gillette Stadium Lighthouse's 360-degree observation deck now open to public 

The best view of the home of the New England Patriots is ready for fans to enjoy. As of Oct. 1, the Lighthouse at Gillette Stadium is open to the public.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster Sending Fans To Germany With Sweepstakes Supporting His Foundation

New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is sending to fans on a four-night trip to Germany to watch the team take on the Indianapolis Colts in Frankfurt on November 12 to raise money for the JuJu Foundation.
news

Dr. Bryan Beaubrun reflects on fellowship with Patriots medical staff: 'In order to dream something, you need to see it'

After a month-long fellowship with the New England Patriots as part of the Diversity in Sports Medicine Pipeline Initiative, Dr. Bryan Beaubrun reflected on his experience and how crucial he believes the program is.
news

Bill Belichick to be joined by Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla at annual Huddle fundraiser

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and the Bill Belichick Foundation are game planning for their annual Huddle fundraiser, which will also feature Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla this year.
news

How Matthew Slater and Patriots teammates volunteered in community this week

The Patriots celebrated their first win of the season by getting out into the New England community this week.
news

21 Questions: Get to know Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott

Patriots.com caught up with the New England Patriots running back.
news

Pregame Primer: Everything you need to know before Patriots-Jets

The New England Patriots travel to the Meadowlands in Week 3 in search of their first win. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the divisional matchup.
news

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

'It's truly just conducting an orchestra.'
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Saints Week 5

New Orleans Saints Postgame Quotes 10/8

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

Week 5 Inactives: Patriots vs. Saints

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Deatrich Wise 10/8: "We have to keep moving forward"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

Watch the New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots highlights during Week 5 of the 2023 season.

Mac Jones 10/8: "Have to improve in all areas"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

Hunter Henry 10/8: "Not how we want to play football"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.

David Andrews 10/8: "Wasn't good enough"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Sunday, October 8, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising