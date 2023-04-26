Patriots Unfiltered Draft Preview Roundtable

After what the Patriots did in Free Agency this spring, what do you see as the team's top needs entering the 2023 draft?

Nothing has changed, really. WR1, CB, T and the best player available at any other position. -Fred Kirsch

Free agency hasn't really affected my views with regard to the Patriots top needs. In order I'd put tackle, cornerback, edge rusher and wide receiver at the top of the list. – Paul Perillo

I think we all agree that wide receiver, offensive tackle, and corner are their three most glaring needs. However, that doesn't necessarily mean they'll address those three positions at the top of the draft. Based on all the information we have, it wouldn't surprise me to see the Patriots go in a different direction in the first round by taking an edge rusher. I believe they'll go where the board takes them rather than reaching for a need, which got them into trouble last year. -Evan Lazar

WR, DB – Alexandra Francisco

The top need for the Pats has to be a difference maker at WR or CB. The Patriots need someone that strikes fear into the opposing team on both sides of the ball. We need a true CB1 that can lock up the Diggs, Hill, and Garret Wilsons of the world. And on the flip side.. we need a WR that corners such as Sauce Gardner and Tre'davious White actually have to be concerned about. -Matisse Baumann