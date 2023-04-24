Top Late-Round Sleepers for the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft

LB Tyrus Wheat, Mississippi State

The Patriots coaching staff was raving about Wheat all week long in Vegas. Wheat is in the Pats "elephant" linebacker mold at 6-2, 263 pounds. He can sink, leverage, and dent the edge as a sturdy edge setter while possessing some first-step quickness to convert speed to power or turn the corner. Wheat also offers versatility to play on or off the line, and instinctive coverage drops into the flats from the edge, while his game could take the next step with more seasoning. Wheat's biggest issues are losing sight of the ball and developing a more robust rush plan, which New England's coaching staff can help fix. It won't shock me if the Pats select him with one of their three fourth-rounders.