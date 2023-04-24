Patriots 2023 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

The New England Patriots hold 11 selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's everything you need to know and how to follow the Draft live.
WHEN:
- 8 p.m. (ET) Thursday, April 27, 2023 (Round 1)
- 7 p.m. (ET) Friday, April 28, 2023 (Rounds 2-3)
- 12 p.m. (ET) Saturday, April 29, 2023 (Rounds (4-7)
DRAFTING:
The 2023 NFL Draft will consist of seven rounds with a total of 259 selections. In addition, a total of 37 compensatory choices were awarded.
ON THE CLOCK:
- Round 1: 10 minutes per selection
- Round 2: 7 minutes per selection
- Rounds 3-6: 5 minutes per selection
- Round 7: 4 minutes per selection
HOW TO WATCH THE NFL DRAFT
The 2023 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and streamed on NFL+, and can be heard nationwide on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.
STREAMING THE NFL DRAFT
NFL Network, ESPN and ABC all offer live streams of the NFL Draft (may require logging in through your cable provider).
PATRIOTS DRAFT LIVE STREAMS
PATRIOTS UNFILTERED DRAFT SHOWS
Patriots.com's flagship radio show, Patriots Unfiltered will offer live coverage of the NFL Draft with instant analysis of all the picks.
The schedule of live shows are noted below (all times eastern):
- Thursday, April 27, 7:00 PM - End of First Round, Patriots Unfiltered Live from Patriots Draft Party (first hour broadcast in video).
- Friday, April 28, 7 PM - 10 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live (7 PM - 8 PM broadcast in video then audio only)
- Saturday, April 29, 2 PM - 4 PM, Patriots Unfiltered Live (2 PM - 3 PM broadcast in video then audio only)
Streaming live on Patriots.com, the Patriots official apps for iOS and Android, and official social accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
PATRIOTS POST-DRAFT PRESS CONFERENCES
Patriots.com will live stream post-draft press conferences at the conclusion of each day of the draft. These press conferences will also be streaming to the Patriots official social accounts as well as the Patriots official apps.
PATRIOTS DRAFT STATUS
|ROUND
|SELECTION
|OVERALL
|HOW ACQUIRED
|1
|14
|14
|Assigned Selection
|2
|15
|46
|Assigned Selection
|3
|13
|76
|From Carolina
|4a
|5
|107
|From L.A. Rams
|4b
|15
|117
|Assigned Selection
|4c
|33
|135
|Compensatory Selection
|6a
|7
|184
|From Las Vegas
|6b
|10
|187
|From Carolina
|6c
|15
|192
|Assigned Selection
|6d
|33
|210
|Compensatory Selection
|7
|28
|245
|From Atlanta
3: The Patriots acquired a 2023 third-round draft pick and a 2022 fourth-round draft pick from Carolina in a trade on April 29, 2022 in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick.
4a: The Patriots acquired a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick from the L.A. Rams in a trade on August 25, 2021 in exchange for RB Sony Michel.
6a: The Patriots acquired a 2023 sixth-round draft pick in a trade with Las Vegas in exchange for QB Jarrett Stidham and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick on May 13, 2022.
6b: The Patriots acquired a 2023 sixth-round draft pick in a trade with Carolina on October 6, 2021 in exchange for CB Stephon Gilmore
7: The Patriots acquired a 2023 seventh-round pick in trade with Atlanta on March 15, 2023 in exchange for TE Jonnu Smith.
2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker
Find out what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
NFL DRAFT 101
DRAFT ORDER
The NFL's 2023 draft order was derived from the reverse order of 2022 regular season records, with the exception of the Super Bowl champion, the Super Bowl runner-up and the playoff teams. Teams that made the playoffs are ordered by which round of the playoffs they are eliminated. For teams with identical records, the tiebreaker is strength of schedule; the team with the lowest strength of schedule drafts first. The final tiebreaker is a coin flip.
PASSING ON A SELECTION
If a team does not make a pick during its allotted time period, the team "passes" and the pick will defer to the next team. The initial team may then at any point make a pick, regardless of whether or not the subsequent team has made a pick.
ROUND-BY-ROUND ROTATION
The draft order of teams with identical records will rotate by round, with the exception of the Super Bowl champion and the Super Bowl runner-up, which will draft last and next-to-last in each round. In ties that involve three or more teams, the team at the bottom of the tied segment in a given round will move to the top of the segment for the next round, while all other teams in the segment move down one position. This rotation continues throughout the draft.
COMPENSATORY DRAFT CHOICES
A total of 37 compensatory choices in the 2023 NFL Draft have been awarded to 10 teams. The Patriots have been awarded a total of 48 compensatory selections in the 30 years since the system was adopted prior to the 1994 draft, the fourth-most in the NFL.
Numbers and Positioning: The number of picks a team receives equals the net loss of compensatory free agents, with a maximum of four. The compensatory picks are positioned within the third through seventh rounds, based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.
Formula: Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL Management Council. Details can be found at www.nflcommunications.com.
HISTORY OF #14 (FIRST ROUND)
PATRIOTS AT #14: The Patriots have held the 14th pick in the draft two times since 1970 and have used the picks on RB Leonard Russell from Arizona State in 1991 and DB Roland James in 1990 from Tennessee. Russell was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1991. James spent 10 seasons with New England and a was a key member of the 1985 AFC Championship Team.
NOTABLE PICKS: The 14th selection was used for Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Patriots DB Darrelle Revis in 2007 by the NY Jets. RB Eddie George is another notable player picked with the 14th pick overall by the Houston Oilers in 1996.
LAST YEAR AT #14: The Baltimore Ravens selected DB Kyle Hamilton out of Notre Dame with the 14th pick overall. He played in 16 games with four starts and finished with 62 tackles and five passes defensed and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie team.
HISTORY OF #46 (SECOND ROUND)
PATRIOTS AT #46: The Patriots have made two selections at No. 46 overall. In 2000, the Patriots selected OL Adrian Klemm from Hawaii and RB Kevin Faulk from Louisiana State in 2001. Klemm was hired by New England this past season as the offensive line coach and was a part of three Super Bowl championships as a player during his four seasons with the Patriots. Faulk concluded his 13-year NFL career as the Patriots all-time leader in all-purpose yards (12,339) and was elected to the Patriots Hall of Fame in 2016.
NOTABLE PICKS: The 46th pick overall was used for Pro Football Hall of Famers G Larry Allen in 1994 by Dallas and LB Jack Lambert in 1974 by Pittsburgh.
LAST YEAR AT #46: Last year, the Detroit Lions selected DE Josh Paschal with the 46th pick overall out of Kentucky. He began the season on the Reserve/ PUP List before being activated in late October. He played in 10 games and had 16 tackles and two sacks.
HISTORY OF #76 (THIRD ROUND)
PATRIOTS AT #76: The Patriots have made one selection at No. 76 in the 2000 NFL Draft on RB J.R. Redmond out of Arizona State. He played four seasons in the NFL, two with the Patriots and two with the Raiders. He was a part of the Patriots 2001 Super Bowl season. Redmond caught a 3-yard pass for a first down during the game-winning drive in Super Bowl XXXVI.
NOTABLE PICKS: The 76th pick was used on WR Keenan Allen out of California by the Chargers in the 2013 NFL Draft. Allen is a five-time Pro Bowl player with five 1,000-yard seasons.
A YEAR AGO AT #76: The Baltimore Ravens used the 76th pick in the 2022 draft on DT Travis Jones out of Connecticut. Jones played in 15 games with three starts and finished with 24 total tackles and one sack.