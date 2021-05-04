Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Assessing Mac Jones, trading up and looking for WRs

No wide receiver until Round 7 in a deep wide receiver class, so does that mean Gunner Olszewski might be lined up for the Julian Edelman role? Also do you think they might bring Damiere Byrd back on a pretty team friendly deal? He's no superstar but familiarity with the system could make him a useful complementary piece, or are they going to go with four tight ends on the roster? - Len Carmody

I wouldn't read anything into the lack of a wide receiver among the early part of the draft class. Sometimes things don't fall right to address each position of need, and the Patriots must not have felt the receivers available on Day 2 were worth selecting. Not saying they're right or wrong, but either way it's not a statement about the current depth chart at the position. As for the Edelman role, I'd expect Jakobi Meyers to remain in that capacity as he was a year ago. I'd also expect the two free agent newcomers Nelson Agholor and Kenrrick Bourne, to see some time in the slot as well. Byrd remains an option if they feel they don't have enough depth at the position but I'd consider that a long shot. It way to early for roster projections but I'd say Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry and Devin Asiasi will all be part of the mix at tight end, with Dalton Keene serving as a possible H-back/tight type as well. Olszewski will also get a chance to win a roster spot once again. Long way to go still.

What sense do you make of Bill`s refusal to draft a quality receiver? The only thing that is coming to mind for me is that we should expect heavy run game with Cam under center this season, and receiving help should come when Mac is taking over in 2022. - Rosen Rashkov

This is one of the few disappointments I had over the weekend as I felt the Patriots would be able to draft a quality receiver at some point during Day 2. The last few years have seen several quality wideouts taken during Rounds 2 and 3, a list that includes Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and many others. I thought adding some high-end depth to the receiving corps would be a priority but clearly the Patriots didn't feel the opportunities were there and instead went with two guys in Barmore and Perkins who they likely didn't feel would be available at the time there were selected. Two solid players and good picks but wide receiver is still lacking. I don't think it has much to do with the run-heavy approach they likely want to employ regardless of the quarterback under center.

The draft is over, a decent one for the Pats but not outstanding. The Patriots 2021 list of opponents is out and based on the opponents list and having Cam Newton at QB again (as Belichick has stated) for 2021, my season record prediction is 7-10. If that or something similar happens, what might be the repercussions to Belichick's position as coach/GM, and what changes might happen to the team's current (post-draft) construction with regard to both coaches and players. I.e., will the Pats be in line for a total rebuild, including in the front office, in 2022? - Tony Ess

First I will say I believe the talent level on the roster has improved enough to expect better than a 7-10 finish. That said, if you are correct and things don't fall into place I wouldn't expect a major shakeup with Belichick or anyone in the personnel department. Belichick's track record speaks for itself and I wouldn't expect two subpar seasons to be enough to cost him his job. Clearly the Patriots spent a lot of money in free agency and did so expecting to win more games in 2021, but that doesn't mean the most successful coach in league history will be looking for a job.

Will Jarrett Stidham get it this year. Still looks lost with the speed of the game. Cam runs more than throws, will he get it. Mac Jones looked good running a Cadillac offense in Bama, do any of these guys have that quick release of the ball. That was the bread and butter that made this offense go, along with a decent running game. Find us that quick release QB that can play in bad weather. - Gregory Reinhardt

Stidham should get an extended look during training camp and the preseason to show if he's made much development during his time in Foxborough It's his third season and even though he's quite affordable on his rookie contract he must show some promise as at least a potential reliable backup option in order to secure his spot. As for the quick release, Newton has struggled in that regard and we have yet to see Jones play at the NFL level so we'll learn more as we get to watch him this summer. He certainly had some of those traits in college.

Pats are thin at ILB with McGrone redshirted and may be even thinner next year, can any of the edge guys like Jennings slide to the inside? - Stan C.

Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan and Terez Hall in addition to experienced players like Kyle Van Noy who can operate in various spots should be plenty of depth at inside linebacker. McGrone definitely has that type of skill set as well and he should factor into the mix in 2022 when he's healthy. I don't view that position as a major need at the moment, but many of the above players are entering the final year of their contracts so next season may be a different story.