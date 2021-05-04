NFL Notes: Patriots have hope with Mac Jones

The Patriots did a lot of interesting things in the draft over the weekend. They made a bold move up to grab a talented defensive tackle even though the position wasn't one of their top glaring needs. They picked up an athletic edge player in the third round when it appeared the player was dropping down the boards. They also took a punishing running back who looks more like a linebacker early in Day 3.

But when all is said and done, the 2021 draft class will be defined by the development of Mac Jones. That's what taking a quarterback in the first round means – especially for a team that is searching for an answer at that position in the aftermath of the Tom Brady era.

Jones' availability at 15 was a mild surprise. Many felt the Niners would select him at No. 3, but instead they went with Trey Lance. Had Jones been off the board there's a real chance that none of the five quarterbacks selected Thursday night would have been available when the Patriots came up.

There also a strong chance that the Patriots benefitted from the draft day rumor mill that kicked into high gear as the first round approached. When news of Aaron Rodgers' discontent in Green Bay began to circulate, the immediate speculation had him headed to Denver, with some going so far as to suggest a trade was imminent.

It's certainly logical to assume the Broncos interest in taking a quarterback at No. 9 had to wane in the event that they were able to pull of the megadeal for Rodgers. Therefore, that left one less team in the rookie quarterback sweepstakes.

When Detroit and Carolina both passed on passers and any potential trades from teams looking for one, the Patriots were able to hold onto their resources and take Jones.

That was a fortunate turn of events for Bill Belichick and his team, but just how fortunate remains to be seen. Jones will need to fulfill his promise in order for the Patriots to feel settled, and we're a long way from that at this point.

For now, Jones came off as a polished young man in his brief meetings with the media. He was deferential to the veteran quarterbacks and Belichick said he will need to beat out incumbent Cam Newton, who he flatly stated was the team's quarterback.

We might get a better idea of when Jones will take the reins on May 12 when the league is set to unveil the schedule. If Jones doesn't beat out Newton out of camp, then schedule factors such as opponents, venue and the timing of the bye week might work into the equation. A bye in say Week 6 or 7 might allow Belichick some extra time to get the rookie ready should he feel Jones' progress on the practice field warrants playing time. Honestly there's no way of knowing exactly when.