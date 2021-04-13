Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Edelman's Hall chances, picking a QB, moving up in the draft and more

Do you think that the Patriots maybe draft 2 quarterbacks and bring them into camp and have an open competition?

Stephen Libby

I like the idea of taking two quarterbacks, but only if one comes in the first round. If Belichick likes a quarterback enough to take one early, then that would have to be a guy he thinks has the potential to be the team's starter of the future. In that event I wouldn't mind taking a developmental guy in Day 2 or 3 to add some depth and increase the odds of success. But I don't want to draft two developmental prospects, and either way I don't think there would be a competition in camp this year among rookies. I think it would still be Newton.

Paul Perillo

Rex Burkhead has this uncanny ability to put the team on his back and add one W each year. To me that makes it a no brainer to bring him back on an incentive laden veteran deal even if he sits the first six. Thoughts?

Robert Malone

Given Burkhead's rehab coming off a torn ACL I think there's a real possibility of him re-signing with the Patriots. Burkhead won't have much of a market, and it would make sense for him to rehab in New England and return when he's ready. He'd add some depth to the backfield and obviously is already comfortable with the system. More importantly, I don't think he'll have many options.

Paul Perillo

Do you think it would be value if New England could work out a deal with maybe the Atlanta Falcons to get into the top 5 of the draft and possibly get Mac Jones or Justin Fields, if so which QB offers the best value and future for New England?

Marc Saez

It will cost a lot to move up that far but I believe Fields would be worth such an investment. I like Fields' combination of size, mobility, toughness and passing ability. No prospect is perfect so there will be some growing pains as he develops and learns to read and understand coverages better, but I feel Fields will has all the tools to be a very good NFL quarterback soon.

Paul Perillo

No one is talking about the San Fran draft swap from the perspective of Jimmy G. Why would he want to hang around SF as a place holder with the sword dangling over his head? The time for him to make a move is now when he can be a starter for another team, most likely the Patriots. With all the QBs using leverage and demanding to be traded, why not Jimmy G?

Alan Bernstein

You might be right and that is exactly what Garoppolo will do, but if I were in his shoes that's not the path I would take. First, by staying put Garoppolo will get to quarterback a very good football team that has a chance to make a deep playoff run. By staying he remains in the same offensive system with solid playmakers who can help him succeed. If he does so and remains healthy, then he would enter the 2022 offseason in a much more enviable position. If he talks his way out of town now, his value is low coming off an injury-riddled season and he may be forced to accept less money. If he plays well he can demand a lucrative contract extension. So, even though he is a lame duck he can still benefit from playing well for the Niners.

Paul Perillo

I know this question is probably getting old but do you guys think, as I do, that now that Carolina has Sam Darnold and is apparently going to pick up his fifth-year option that this scenario opens up a trade path for the Pats to move up and get one of the Top five QBs? I believe at least one or two of the Top five should be available at 8 and it's only a 7-spot jump. What are your thoughts on this?

Ty Gray

I think the Patriots are definitely in play to trade up but I'm not sure No. 8 will be high enough to get the quarterback they like. There's a chance that one of the five quarterbacks projected to go in the first round will still be available at that point, but it may not be the one Belichick and Josh McDaniels want. Also, there are plenty of other teams looking to move up for a quarterback as well, including Denver just one spot back at No. 9. So the Patriots will have competition if they choose to climb the board. It should make for a very entertaining first round for New England fans.