NFL Notes: Kraft optimistic for full crowds in fall

It's amazing to see how the impact of the lawsuits brought against Deshaun Watson has changed the landscape surrounding him. When he first expressed his desire to be traded, speculation of a bounty of first-round picks changing hands was everywhere. Now, with individuals putting their names to some of the suits, Watson's concerns are more about his future in the league. It would not be hard to imagine a suspension coming, and if he's guilty of sexual assault perhaps even worse. Houston GM Nick Caserio's first months on the job have not been pleasant. … If Atlanta takes a quarterback at No. 4, or if the Falcons trade down and their partner does so, it will mark the first time in history that quarterbacks will go 1-2-3-4 off the board at the top. … As for the Patriots plans at the position, it doesn't look promising that one of the top five will be available at 15. Assuming that's the case, Texas A&M's Kellen Mond would be my choice as the best of the rest. Mond's experience in the SEC, where he was a four-year starter, gives him the edge over Kyle Trask, Jamie Newman and Davis Mills. … J,C, Jackson reportedly has yet to sign his restricted free agent tender. He has until April 23 to sign an offer sheet with another team. If he signs elsewhere and the Patriots choose not to match the offer, New England would be entitled to a second-round pick. … The Boston Herald had an interesting idea centering on a contract extension for Stephon Gilmore. The proposal was a two-year deal worth between $35 million-$38 million. Including the remaining year on his current contract, that would have Gilmore under Patriots control through 2023. It would be interesting to see if the Patriots are more willing to go forward with Gilmore as the top corner rather than Jackson.