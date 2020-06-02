Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Projecting newcomer and rookie impacts

Looking at the run game support Dan Vitale was signed this offseason as a veteran who knows the league. Next to that they have with Jacob Johnson someone coming from the pathway program, who knows the Patriots offense already one year. Who do you think is more likely to start or to get more reps this season if both stay healthy? – Phil Homberg

Johnson was a great story from last season, going from the 91st player on the training camp roster to making the practice squad then getting called up to the gameday roster after James Develin sustained what would be a career-ending injury. Still, Johnson remains extremely raw and Vitale is a versatile and experienced NFL player. All things being equal it would take a huge effort from Johnson to knock Vitale off the roster. Vitale's ability to contribute in multiple ways, including catching and special teams, gives him a sizable advantage over Johnson.–Mike Dussault

Going into the season, which of this year's rookies, both drafted or undrafted do you believe have the greatest potential of making the 53 man roster? –James Hubbard

The first six draft picks are locks, while the final four, including three offensive lineman and linebacker Cassh Maluia, will be in a fight for their roster lives. As for who makes the biggest contributions on the field, I'd put Josh Uche at the top. He might not be a huge first and second down contributor out of the gate, but he'll step right in on third down where the defense will need him to get after opposing quarterbacks. Of course you can't rule out Justin Rohrwasser who should be the starting kicker unless things go sideways for him in camp. Dugger, Jennings, Asiasi and Keene can be eased in as role players early on and I'd expect all to be contributors.

As for the undrafteds I'd put the defensive linemen like Bill Murray and Nick Coe near the top of the favorites to make the team. It would appear there's a big need for another rotational player at the position and both guys have some strong Patriots-like traits that make them good fits. I wouldn't rule out any of the four undrafted receivers either. –Mike Dussault

Which of the new Patriots do you think will be the biggest contributor this year? –Steve Martin

While I think free agents Adrian Phillips and Beau Allen should play significant roles this year, I think rookie Josh Uche will make the biggest splash of all. Uche is a ready-made pass rusher and after the Patriots lost Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, they're really going to need to throw Uche right into the fire in pass rush situations, which could mean him piling up some significant sack numbers.

That said there will be a more opportunity this year than in year's past and the Patriots have to be hoping that a handful of players take significant steps forward in their development. Guys like Isaiah Wynn, Sony Michel and Ja'Whaun Bentley are going to be key players to watch. The Patriots need more of their recent draft picks to become consistent impact contributors. ­ -Mike Dussault

I've been thinking about something that may sound crazy but here goes. Michael Onwenu was drafted as an OL, however, he also played DL at Michigan. If he makes the team, he's probably not going to play much in 2020 with our starting OL back, so why not use him for 12-15+ plays a game at nose tackle. Unless I'm mistaken, a nose tackle in a 3-4 is there to take up space, fight double teams and hold his position. The guy is 6'3" and 350 lbs that's like Vince Wilfork. Not saying he'll ever be that good, but BB loves versatility and we certainly need another BIG dude on defense. Would it be that surprising to see BB use him on defense and as a backup OL? Is it even possible for him to keep up at the 2 positions? –Bob Michaud

Onwenu certainly has intriguing size and he's a bit of a departure from the smaller, athletic mold the Patriots have used along the offensive line in recent years, with Shaq Mason and Isaiah Wynn jumping to mind. But there is a job to be won as the interior swing back up so, as much as they have thin depth along the defensive line, flipping Onwenu to defense would leave them thin at his college position. If injuries strike I wouldn't totally rule it out, but for the immediate future I think they'll start him out at guard and try to keep him there. ­–Mike Dussault

Hypothetical question. It's the 2021 draft and Jarett Stidham just won the Super Bowl and league MVP showing himself from game 1-19 to be one of the top 3 qbs in the league. The Patriots are picking at #32 and Trevor Lawrence is available. Do you draft him? Do you think Bill does? – Pascal Rawls-Phillipe

If Stidham wins a Super Bowl and MVP the Patriots should be set at quarterback for the next decade. And if Trevor Lawrence has such a bad season that he falls to 32nd there isn't much of a case to be made to take him.