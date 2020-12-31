Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: QB of the future and looking ahead to 2021 season

Official website of the New England Patriots

Dec 31, 2020 at 02:49 PM
megan obrien headshot
Megan O'Brien

Staff Writer

Do you think we should pick up Dwayne Haskins and release Hoyer. He could be a good reclamation project? Stacy Hanson

Taking a chance on Dwayne Haskins makes sense. Given the quarterback situation in New England, the Patriots should at least explore the option that is Haskins. While there is no question the quarterback made a mistake in Washington, he is still a 23-year-old former first round pick that could learn from this experience and turn things around. Haskins is an affordable option that could be part of an interesting quarterback competition in 2021 depending on what the Patriots do in free agency or the draft. Megan O'Brien

Just curious, why did the Patriots move on so quickly from Jacob Hollister? I understand that he is not an elite dual purpose tight end but his 25-30 catches per year in Seattle are far better than anything the Patriots have trotted out over the past two seasons. Mike Dreese

Jacob Hollister has done alright for himself in Seattle. During his time in New England, Hollister suffered from several injuries that kept him off the field. Perhaps that and his inability to serve as an effective blocker caused the Patriots to move on from the undrafted tight end. Hollister would certainly upgrade the tight end position group, but the Patriots need a more established veteran that is a threat to opposing defenses while at the same time can help the youngsters Devin Asiasi and Dalton Keene.

Megan O'Brien

What are the chances that the Patriots resign Cam Newton? Mark Bushnell

At this moment, Mark, it seems like a long shot. There was a report by Mike Florio suggesting that the Patriots may resign Cam however, it seems unlikely that Cam Newton is part of the Patriots plan for the 2021 season unless he takes on the role as backup quarterback, which also seems unlikely. After this season, it is doubtful that Newton will have a job as a starting quarterback anywhere in the league. Megan O'Brien

How much of a role will free agency play in the Patriots rebuild? Tom Sheppard

There is no easy way to put it. The Patriots will enter the 2021 season looking for upgrades at almost every position on the roster. Bill Belichick often notes that there are many ways to build your roster, and that roster building is a year round process. Free agency will serve as a large piece in the Patriots' rebuilding puzzle. The promising news is that the Patriots salary cap space puts them in a position to resign many of their veterans that are set to hit free agency while also allowing for the team to make a splash in free agency. Compensatory picks are yet to be awarded, but once they are, the Patriots should have 10 picks in the 2021 draft. Six of those picks are in the first four rounds. As of late, the Patriots have struggled to develop talent in the weapons department, particularly wide receiver and tight end. Perhaps free agency could help to build out those areas of the roster. Also, we can't forget about the quarterback position. Several veteran starting quarterbacks are expected to be available in free agency. All eyes will be watching to see how the Patriots approach the quarterback position in 2021. Whether it be free agency or the draft, this offseason will be full of intrigue. Megan O'Brien

What can we expect from the Patriots in terms of coaching development and evaluation in the next game? Will Belichick give any of his coaches more game management or coordinator experience this game? Who has stepped in as QBs coach with the departure of Jedd Fisch? Geoff Moore

While fans may view this game as more of a preseason game than a regular season game, the players and coaching staff are focused on beating the Jets. Now, that sentence sounds far too Belichick-like, but it is the truth. Coaching and responsibility changes will occur in the offseason. Josh McDaniels said last week that he will take over the responsibilities of quarterbacks' coach Jedd Fish. Megan O'Brien

Can the Patriots sign Josh Rosen? Dave Lamourex

Perhaps Josh Rosen will be an option for the Patriots this off season if he becomes available. While Rosen spent the majority of the 2020 season on the Bucs practice squad, just last week, the 49ers signed Rosen when Nick Mullens suffered a season ending injury. Rosen is set to become a free agent in 2021. It is curious that the former first rounder has never been given an extended opportunity, and from a Patriots perspective, Rosen is a candidate worth pursuing. Megan O'Brien

