Patriots Unfiltered's 2021 Lighthouse Awards

Patriots fans (and those across the entire league, for that matter) deserve this one. After having to sit at home for nearly all the 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, football fanatics across Patriot Nation once again filled the seats here at Gillette. They also made their presence known at stadiums throughout the league – remember how loud it was at SoFi Stadium when New England beat the Chargers in their own place? Thanks to all the hundreds of thousands of folks who attended games in person this past season, the memories of 2020 games in empty stadiums seemed like little more than a surreal bad dream.