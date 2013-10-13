Patriots vs. Saints Pregame Six-Pack

Talib on Graham?** – Aqib Talib has arguably been the Patriots MVP through five games. He's matched up with elite opposing wide receivers week after week and more often than not has won the battles. If he's to match up with New Orleans' top weapon in the passing game this week then Talib will have to go one-on-one with 6-7 tight end Jimmy Graham. Graham is tied for second in the NFL with 37 receptions and already has six touchdowns. He's a big-play threat and a playmaker all over the field. He spends most of his time lined up as a receiver out wide. It would seem the most likely option to deal with Graham would be for the Patriots to use a lot of nickel looks – likely with a defensive tackle coming off the field given the injuries to Vince Wilfork and Tommy Kelly – and match up Talib with Graham. Talib isn't just the Patriots best cover guy, he's also the team's tallest defensive back. It certainly won't be an easy assignment, and it's a different type of challenge. Talib has a chance to not only help the Patriots win on Sunday, he can also increase his growing legend and value in New England. Belichick said this week that teams have thrown all kinds of different players and schemes at Graham, it will be interesting to see exactly what Matt Patricia decides to do against one of the game's brightest young stars.

3. What about the RBs? – As much as Graham is a tough and unique matchup for the Patriots defense, that's also the case with the Saints running backs. After Graham, Pierre Thomas and Darren Sproles are Brees' next two favorite targets. Thomas has 28 catches for 166 yards and a pair of touchdowns, although he averages just 5.9 per catch and that includes a 25-yard score. Sproles has 26 catches for 308 yards and a score, for an 11.8-yard average that includes a 48-yard long. That's a major challenge for the Patriots linebacker and safeties. The group struggled a bit with Jacquizz Rodgers in Atlanta a couple weeks ago, and Sproles is even more dangerous. Jerod Mayo and Dont'a Hightower are often tasked with dealing with backs out of the backfield. Sproles in particular presents a huge challenge for those guys and the rest of the pass defense. Not too many teams are led by a tight end and a couple running backs through the air, but that's exactly the case for the Saints. That makes for a unique challenge for the Patriots.

4. Ground it out – The Patriots offense has clearly been struggling at times this season and that bottomed out last week with just six points against the Bengals. The aerial attack is searching to find consistency and productivity. One way to boost that would be to take advantage of a deep stable of running backs and a healthy offensive line to pound things out on the ground. Stevan Ridley returned to practice this week and is questionable after missing last week with a knee injury. The Saints rank 18th in the NFL in rush defense and opponents average 5.4 yards per attempt. New Orleans isn't the stoutest front. This should be a week where Logan Mankins and the offensive line can impose its will. New England has been too inconsistent running the ball, but has been better this season against the smaller, weaker fronts. This could be a chance to get Ridley, LeGarrette Blount and Brandon Bolden going to balance out the attack, take some stress off the passing game and keep Brees' unit on the sidelines.

5. Coaching dual(s) – This game has some pretty interesting battles of coaching wits. Belichick runs the defense in New England and will be trying to outthink his pal Payton, who runs the offense for the Saints. Payton is aggressive and can throw a lot at a defense, so Belichick will have to make some adjustments in a fun meeting of two of the best head coaches in the game today, who just happen to run units on opposite sides of the ball. Beyond that it will be notable to see what New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels throws at first-year Saints defensive boss Rob Ryan. Both units have battle through injuries, but Ryan has been able to piece together a squad that's keeping opponents off the scoreboard and forcing turnovers. Ryan was on Belichick's staff in New England from 2000-2003 as a linebackers coach, winning two Super Bowls with a group of assistants that also included McDaniels. Ryan utilizes a hybrid 3-4 front. He, like all Ryans, is aggressive. He will give McDaniels and Brady plenty to think about and decipher. Cameron Jordan is a versatile player up front who leads the run defense and the pass defense with a team-high four sacks. The Saints also have seven interceptions from seven different players. These teams have a lot of talent on both sides of the ball, but there might be just as much savvy football brainpower on each sideline. As Belichick likes to say none of the coaches with make a tackle or block, but these calculating figures will indeed be key to how the game turns out.

6. Brady, Brees elite QBs – It's not every day that sure-fire Hall of Fame quarterbacks do battle. But that's exactly what we'll see Sunday afternoon at Gillette. While Brady has had his early struggles working with an entirely new cast of weapons, Brees is off to yet another impressive start. Brees is completing just shy of 70-percent of his passes, has 12 touchdowns compared to just four picks and a passer rating of 107.4 that ranks fourth in the NFL at this point. The last time Brees took on the Patriots defense, in New Orleans back in 2009, he threw five touchdown passes and had a perfect 158.3 passer rating. The Patriots defense should be ready to put up more of a fight in this one, but Brees has always done well against the Patriots and is a formidable foe for any defense at any time. Brady had a tough game a week ago in Cincy and usually bounces back from such an effort. But this isn't a usual season and the Saints are a tough defense. The two quarterbacks never take the field at the same time, but like the battle of the coaches the play of these two obviously goes a long way toward the outcome. Brees seems ready for a shootout. His team has topped 30 points just twice this season, but it has scored 26 or more in each of the last three victories. Is Brady ready to put forth the points it may take to keep up with Brees?