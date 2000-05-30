Patriots Waive Cornerback J'Juan Cherry

Cherry, 22, was drafted by the Patriots in a supplemental draft on Sept. 3, 1999 using a fourth-round selection from the 2000 draft. The 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound prospect from Arizona State was signed by the Patriots on Sept. 9 and was activated Sept. 20. He was reported inactive prior to next three games and was active but did not play in games against Miami (10/17) and Denver (10/24). On Oct. 27, 1999, he was placed on the team's injured reserve list with a hip injury.