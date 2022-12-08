Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Women's Association serve food and holiday cheer at Women's Lunch Place

The Patriots Foundation, cheerleaders, and Pat Patriot were accompanied by player wives and girlfriends serving food and gifts to guests of the Boston women's shelter.

Dec 08, 2022 at 04:54 PM
Alexandra Francisco

Patriots.com writer

Faith Worrell

New England Patriots players have been active in the community all week, getting as many holiday outreach events as they can in before heading out on a two-game road trip to the west coast.

The Patriots Women's Association has been serving as well.

Mackenzie Andrews, Sophie Scott, Parker Henry, Courtney Groh, Allison Horowitz, and Assia Davis accompanied Pat Patriot, Patriots cheerleaders Ariana and Taylor to the Women's Lunch Place in Boston on Wednesday to serve a hot meal, gifts and holiday cheer to guests at the shelter.

"This day is such a fun, exciting part of our week," said Allegra Marra, volunteer manager of the Women's Lunch Place. "We love having the Patriots Foundation here. We're really thankful for all their support. It definitely brightens the mood of the day a little bit more -- having folks taking photos, some cheer for the holiday time, obviously the support means a lot for us. It allows us to provide healthy meals for our guests, to provide advocacy services, health care services. The money goes right towards that."

The Patriots Foundation donated $25 thousand to the Women's Lunch Place's annual spaghetti dinner in October to assist the shelter in providing healthy food, essentials, advocacy, wellness programs, and individualized services to each of their guests.

This year, the organization has provided about 111,009 meals, housed 238 women, and helped more than 7,600 individuals with issues ranging from homelessness, hunger, domestic violence, immigration status, housing and poverty.

With Wednesday's visit, the Patriots upheld the tradition of volunteering at the Women's Lunch Place in person, too.

"I have to say, it definitely leaves a nice buzz of excitement around here," Marra said. "Some of the guests have even asked me in the last couple months when the Patriots Cheerleaders were coming. It leaves a nice, wonderful atmosphere here. It's very uplifting. Our guests, our staff, and everyone in the world right now needs a little bit of uplifting excitement every day. It really helps us get through the rest of the day and help all of our ladies kind of push through whatever they're going through."

Learn more about the Women’s Lunch Place.

Photos: Patriots Women's Association visits Women's Lunch Place

Parker Henry, Mackenzie Andrews, Sophie Scott, Pat Patriot, cheerleaders and others visited the Women's Lunch Place in Boston on Thursday, December 8th. In addition to serving food, volunteers made jewelry gift sets and decorated holiday bags.

1 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
2 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
3 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
4 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
5 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
6 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
7 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
8 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
9 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
10 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
11 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
12 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
13 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
14 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
15 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
16 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
17 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
18 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
19 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
20 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
21 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
22 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
23 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
24 / 24
Photo by Faith Worrell
