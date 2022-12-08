Patriots Women's Association serve food and holiday cheer at Women's Lunch Place

New England Patriots players have been active in the community all week, getting as many holiday outreach events as they can in before heading out on a two-game road trip to the west coast.
The Patriots Women's Association has been serving as well.
Mackenzie Andrews, Sophie Scott, Parker Henry, Courtney Groh, Allison Horowitz, and Assia Davis accompanied Pat Patriot, Patriots cheerleaders Ariana and Taylor to the Women's Lunch Place in Boston on Wednesday to serve a hot meal, gifts and holiday cheer to guests at the shelter.
"This day is such a fun, exciting part of our week," said Allegra Marra, volunteer manager of the Women's Lunch Place. "We love having the Patriots Foundation here. We're really thankful for all their support. It definitely brightens the mood of the day a little bit more -- having folks taking photos, some cheer for the holiday time, obviously the support means a lot for us. It allows us to provide healthy meals for our guests, to provide advocacy services, health care services. The money goes right towards that."
The Patriots Foundation donated $25 thousand to the Women's Lunch Place's annual spaghetti dinner in October to assist the shelter in providing healthy food, essentials, advocacy, wellness programs, and individualized services to each of their guests.
This year, the organization has provided about 111,009 meals, housed 238 women, and helped more than 7,600 individuals with issues ranging from homelessness, hunger, domestic violence, immigration status, housing and poverty.
With Wednesday's visit, the Patriots upheld the tradition of volunteering at the Women's Lunch Place in person, too.
"I have to say, it definitely leaves a nice buzz of excitement around here," Marra said. "Some of the guests have even asked me in the last couple months when the Patriots Cheerleaders were coming. It leaves a nice, wonderful atmosphere here. It's very uplifting. Our guests, our staff, and everyone in the world right now needs a little bit of uplifting excitement every day. It really helps us get through the rest of the day and help all of our ladies kind of push through whatever they're going through."
Parker Henry, Mackenzie Andrews, Sophie Scott, Pat Patriot, cheerleaders and others visited the Women's Lunch Place in Boston on Thursday, December 8th. In addition to serving food, volunteers made jewelry gift sets and decorated holiday bags.