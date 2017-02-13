Pats fan writes moving essay on his dad's connection to team

"It was just amazing. I lost it in the few seconds that followed the chaos of the win before I ran around and hugged everyone, starting with my dad. It's nice because hugging isn't something we really do in our household. He was so excited that it made the win all the much sweeter," Kien said. At one point, he was imitating Gisele's fist pump and was more animated than I had seen in a long time. Despite the devastating 28-3 score, we never lost hope and it was so nice to have the whole family around so vested in the game. Even my mom, who doesn't watch football, was extremely nervous as each play was made."

While some may say football is just a game, Patriots fans know it is much more than that. It has a way of bringing people together, and Kien and Minh are firsthand examples of that. Kien said this was just one way to continuously find new ways to connect, no matter how unlikely common interest may seem at the start.

"It's something I don't want to take for granted and be complacent about. It's motivation for us to try to connect in different areas. Despite his age, I want him to experience as much as he can, even now. I've been fortunate enough to travel quite a bit over the last few years, so now I'd like to do some travels with my parents. Specifically, I'd like to see if we can get him on the Camino de Santiago walk with me from France through Spain and hopefully we can make it to a Patriots home game together at some point."

