Patriots Monday (WEEI Simulcast) Mon Oct 16 | 07:25 AM - 06:00 PM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Rhamondre Stevenson bursts in for 1-yard TD

Nearly intercepted pass goes for a first down to Montgomery

Ezekiel Elliott powers past goal line for first TD as a Patriot

Rhamondre Stevenson's 15-yard run marks RB's longest of '23 so far

Mike Gesicki's remarkable shoestring catch goes for 15-yard gain

Ryland nails 43-yard field goal to cut Raiders lead to 7 points

Bourne weaves between defenders for 36-yard gain

Can't-Miss Play: Jabrill Peppers' hit-stick tackle vs. Adams sparks Tavai's INT

Inactive Analysis: Rookie QB Malik Cunningham Officially Active vs. Raiders as Primary Backup to Mac Jones

Week 6 Inactives: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Analysis: Patriots Sign QB/WR Malik Cunningham to 53-Man Roster, Activate WR Tyquan Thornton in Series of Roster Moves

Patriots Make a Series of Transactions

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

PRO Predictions: Week 6 picks for Patriots at Raiders

10 to Watch: Patriots face familiar foes in Las Vegas

Patriots Gameplan: A Plan for the Patriots to Get Back on Track vs. the Raiders 

Unfiltered Roundtable: Raiders threats, x-factors and which Patriots must step up

Pats keys to victory against the Titans

The Patriots will play their regular-season finale against the resurgent Tennessee Titans in Nashville on Sunday. The Titans have won six straight games and still have a narrow shot at making the playoffs, should they defeat the Pats.

Dec 29, 2006 at 07:20 AM

The AFC East champion Patriots have an all-time record of 71-43-1 (.622) against AFC South teams. They lost to the Colts, but beat Houston and Jacksonville, outscoring AFC South teams by 36 total points this season. Here are five things the Patriots will need to do if they want to increase that margin over AFC South teams this week:

Show up
Not to make it sound as though simply showing up in Nashville, coachBill Belichick's old stomping grounds, will be enough to ensure your Patriots a win, but the fact remains: they've already clinched a playoff birth and home field advantage on Wild Card Weekend. Tangibly, the most they can gain in Tennessee is a No. 3 seed, meaning they'd play the AFC's No. 6 seed in the first round. Any other combination of results would see the Patriots claim the AFC's fourth seed and host the fifth-seeded team during the first weekend in January.

More importantly, showing up for a game means taking the field expecting to do what needs to be done in order to win it. Coach Belichick is a master strategist, there's no denying that point, but does this week's strategy involve resting the starters against a Titans team proven to be a late-game comeback threat? There's no telling until Sunday, but it seems likely that Tom Brady will start (it'd be his first missed start in 105 games). It also seems likely that backup Matt Cassel will fill in for much of the game, as he did in the regular season finale last year. Brady said this week that missing the game is "the type of thing that never enters my mind," and in the locker room, Cassel revealed that he took all the snaps in practice on Wednesday (Brady hadn't been spotted at practice this week until Friday after taking a shot to his throwing shoulder from Jaguars linebacker Clint Ingram).

Then there are the implications of the fact that venerated reserve quarterback Vinny Testaverde has thrown a touchdown pass every season for the last 19 years, but hasn't recorded a single pass attempt this season. Belichick, faced with a question about Testaverde's streak on Friday said, "I'm not really into individual stats," noting that his goal, as always, is to win the game at hand.

There's a whole slew of other starters who could either play a majority of downs or ride the pine in this game, including: Laurence Maroney, whose sore back kept him out of two games in the last three weeks; Benjamin Watson, whose sore knee has hobbled him for two straight games and Vince Wilfork, who was in the locker room with a taped ankle Friday, walking without sign of a limp.

No matter who plays or fills in this week, the Patriots can't be expecting to put the Titans away early – quarterback Vince Young has led his team to six comeback victories this season in his eight career wins.

Stop the Vince-sanity
Belichick has had so many good things to say about rookie gunslinger Young this week that it calls to mind the week leading up to the Patriots most recent loss at Miami. Belichick spent much of that week touting defensive goliath Jason Taylor, prompting Taylor to say, "It's a compliment, but it's probably a little bit of a mind game, too. He probably does a little bit of that, but that's all right. I think I am tough enough to deal with it." If the two-time Rose Bowl MVP fall's apart this weekend, somebody out there is bound to point to Belichick's extended exaltation of Young and say, "He's why the rookie crumbled!"

However, in all probability, Young will look as sharp as he has during the last six weeks, which have all been Titans wins. He's a strong thrower, and has emerged as a game breaking scrambler, but he's lacking the experience as a passer to make his receiving corps look good. His No. 1 target is No. 83 Drew Bennett, since former Patriot turned Titan David Givens is on injured reserve with a torn ACL in his left knee. Young's got the poise to keep his team in this game, and perhaps, to win it. The Patriots front seven should be able to pressure him, and will probably be looking to keep him bottled up inside the pocket. The Titans are playing for a playoff berth and the distinction of being the only team in NFL history to start off 0-5 and still finish 9-7.

Win the turnover battle
Defensively, the Titans rank at the bottom of the NFL, but they've been very opportunistic when it comes to forcing turnovers. Against Jacksonville, they returned three turnovers for touchdowns in a 24-17 victory. The Patriots have taken advantage of opportunities, defensively, and now that safety Rodney Harrison is back on the field, he and cornerback Asante Samuel, who has eight picks on the season, could be in store for some highlight-reel ball-hawking in this game, especially if Young gets a lot of pressure from Ty Warren and Richard Seymour up front. The Pats cured their case of the fumbles, which until recently appeared more problematic than trying to figure out where to put your coins on the T since Boston's MBTA switched to those Charlie Tickets. But this is no time to rehash questions about ball security. The Patriots have a turnover ratio of plus-5, as do the Titans, putting both teams in a four-way tie for the ninth-best net differential in the NFL. Winning the turnover battle in this game will be key in stopping Tennessee's winning streak.

Be special on special teams
Tennessee has one of the better overall special teams units in the NFL. Both its punt and kickoff coverage has been above average all season. Craig Hentrich is at the top of the AFC when it comes to punting average. The Titans biggest threat on special teams is Pacman Jones, who's dangerous any time he gets his hands on the ball, as his two punt returns for touchdowns will attest. Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski has been pretty consistent this season, missing his first field goal in 12 attempts last week, while Titans kicker Rob Bironas hasn't been reliable between 40-49 yards. Newly acquired punter (the Patriots third this year) Todd Sauerbrun didn't have the strongest start to his season last week when he averaged 35 yards per punt, but he admitted not taking a single rep with the Patriots, as a team, before that game. He's a three-time Pro Bowler, and his leg should look a bit stronger this week.

Regain the running game
Patriots running backs Maroney, Corey Dillon and Kevin Faulk exploded out of the gates this season, but the team's rushing attack fell to the middle of the pile by midseason, and hasn't regained the spark it showed in the Cincinnati game. The Titans defense is ranked 28th in the league at stopping the run, making them the fifth-best team the Patriots could face with hopes of refurbishing their rushing attack. The Patriots should be able to string together long drives by running on first and second downs, thus avoiding third-and-long situations. New England's offensive line should be able to dominate Tennessee's defensive line, since the Titans don't have much depth at those positions and tend to wear down against grinding rushing attacks.

Notes:The Patriots practiced on one of their upper practice fields today, wearing helmets, sweats and shells. Everyone on the active roster was seen during the portion of practice available to the media. Have a safe and happy New Year from everyone here at Patriots.com and Patriots Football Weekly.

3 Things for Patriots to Build On

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/15

8 Keys from Patriots loss to Raiders

Game Notes: Bill Belichick coaches in his 500th career game

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Raiders Week 6

Bill Belichick 10/16: "Keep working, keep grinding"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, October 16, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/15: "Wasn't clean enough, across the board...Hard to win like that"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/15: "Didn't quite make enough plays"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/15: "We've still got hope"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Kendrick Bourne 10/15: "It's up to us to look ourselves in the mirror and see who we are"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

David Andrews 10/15: "When there's lows, the only thing you can do is fight your way out of it"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media during his postgame press conference on Sunday, October 15, 2023.
Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
