Pats release QB Jim Miller and OT Tim Provost; Place DL Dana Stubblefield on IR

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.- The New England Patriots released veteran quarterback Jim Miller and first-year offensive tackle Tim Provost today. The team also placed veteran defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield on the reserve / injured list with an ankle injury. The Patriots are now in compliance with the NFL's 65-man roster limit, plus NFL Europe roster exemptions.

Miller, 33, was signed by the Patriots on July 19, 2004 after spending the 2003 season out of football. He is in his 10th NFL season and served as the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears in 2001 and 2002. In his career, the 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound native of Waterford, Mich. has completed 610 of 1,046 passes for 6,387 yards and 36 touchdowns. His most successful season was in 2001 when he played in a career-high 14 games, starting 13 for the Bears, while passing for 2,299 yards and 13 touchdowns on 228 completions. The Michigan State product has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe.

Provost, 24, was signed to the Patriots' practice squad on Sept. 2, 2003 and spent the entire 2003 season on the practice squad. The 6-foot-5-inch, 300-pounder out of San Jose State was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round (209th overall) of the 2003 NFL draft.