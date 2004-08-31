Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Jun 25 - 12:00 AM | Sun Jun 27 - 11:58 PM

Pats release QB Jim Miller and OT Tim Provost; Place DL Dana Stubblefield on IR

Aug 31, 2004 at 09:11 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.- The New England Patriots released veteran quarterback Jim Miller and first-year offensive tackle Tim Provost today. The team also placed veteran defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield on the reserve / injured list with an ankle injury. The Patriots are now in compliance with the NFL's 65-man roster limit, plus NFL Europe roster exemptions.

Miller, 33, was signed by the Patriots on July 19, 2004 after spending the 2003 season out of football. He is in his 10th NFL season and served as the starting quarterback for the Chicago Bears in 2001 and 2002. In his career, the 6-foot-2-inch, 225-pound native of Waterford, Mich. has completed 610 of 1,046 passes for 6,387 yards and 36 touchdowns. His most successful season was in 2001 when he played in a career-high 14 games, starting 13 for the Bears, while passing for 2,299 yards and 13 touchdowns on 228 completions. The Michigan State product has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Atlanta Falcons and the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe.

Provost, 24, was signed to the Patriots' practice squad on Sept. 2, 2003 and spent the entire 2003 season on the practice squad. The 6-foot-5-inch, 300-pounder out of San Jose State was originally drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the sixth round (209th overall) of the 2003 NFL draft.

Stubblefield, 33, was signed by the Patriots on Aug. 5, 2004. He has started in 149 of the 154 games he has played in over his 11-year NFL career, including stints with the San Francisco 49ers (1993-97, 2001-02), Washington Redskins (1998-2000) and Oakland Raiders (2003). The 6-foot-2-inch, 290-pound defensive lineman has amassed 428 career tackles (341 solo), including 53.5 sacks for losses of 325 yards. He has also recorded 32 pass deflections, two interceptions, nine forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career. He was selected to the Pro Bowl following the 1994, 1995 and 1997 seasons and was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year following a career-best 15-sack season in 1997. The University of Kansas product has spent seven of his 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (1993-97, 2001-02), the club that selected him with the 26th pick in the first round of the 1993 NFL draft.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Half of Me: The Kyle Van Noy story

NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

Patriots Bailey, Onwenu recognized by NFL.com

5 key takeaways from Patriots minicamp

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Post-minicamp thoughts

Julian Edelman expresses support for Raiders Carl Nassib 

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

One-on-One with Damien Harris

Scott Zolak sits down with Damien Harris to discuss minicamp practice and how the Patriots running back plans to improve this season.

The Journey: Damien Harris

A look into how Patriots running back Damien Harris found his passion for the game of football from an early age.

Father and son, coach and student: Jonathan Jones' bond with his dad

This Father's Day, we sit down with Patriots CB Jon Jones and his dad Stacey to talk about their bond, plus a surprise gift.

Press Pass: Progress and competition fuels Minicamp practice 

Patriots players Dont'a Hightower, Matthew Slater, Trent Brown, Cam Newton and Jarett Stidham discuss their time practicing and how new additions to the team have created a competitive atmosphere.

Move the Sticks: Which teams are the biggest offseason winners?

D.J. and Bucky discuss which teams are the biggest offseason winners and most improved for 2021 on the latest Move the Sticks podcast.

Mini Camp Day 3 Breakdown

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss The New England Patriots 3rd and final day of Minicamp practice on Wednesday, June 16, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Recap: Meet the Patriots 2021 Draft Class

The New England Patriots drafted eight players in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Patriots WR Julian Edelman Announced His Retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement today.

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung recently announced his retirement, ending an 11-year NFL career, including 10 seasons with the Patriots. 
Advertising