Pats release veteran OL Bob Hallen

The New England Patriots released offensive lineman Bob Hallen today.

Sep 08, 2004 at 06:03 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots released offensive lineman Bob Hallen today.

Hallen, 29, was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent on May 11, 2004. The seven-year veteran played in 75 games with 44 starts. The 6-foot-3-inch, 295-pound native of Mentor, Ohio was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the 1998 NFL draft out of Kent State. He spent four years with the Falcons before signing with the San Diego Chargers as an unrestricted free agent in 2002.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

