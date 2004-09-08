Pats release veteran OL Bob Hallen

Hallen, 29, was signed by the Patriots as an unrestricted free agent on May 11, 2004. The seven-year veteran played in 75 games with 44 starts. The 6-foot-3-inch, 295-pound native of Mentor, Ohio was originally drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the second round of the 1998 NFL draft out of Kent State. He spent four years with the Falcons before signing with the San Diego Chargers as an unrestricted free agent in 2002.