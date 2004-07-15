Pats sign QB Kurt Kittner

Kittner, 24, enters his third NFL season after spending the first two years of his pro career with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2003, the 6-foot-2-inch, 221-pound quarterback started four games for the Falcons while playing in a total of seven contests. He finished the season completing 44 of 114 passes for 391 yards and two touchdowns. Kittner was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round (158th overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft. As a rookie in 2002, he did not see game action. He was waived by the Falcons on April 27, 2004 and acquired off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was subsequently waived by the Bengals on May 9, then was signed by the New York Giants on May 20 and waived by the Giants on June 6.