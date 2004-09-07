Pats sign S Russel Stuvaints to Practice Squad

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.- The New England Patriots signed first-year safety Russell Stuvaints to the team's eight-man practice squad today. The team subsequently released wide receiver Michael Jennings from the practice squad.

Stuvaints (pronounced STU-vants) was originally signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2003 NFL draft. The 6-foot, 202-pound Youngstown State product opened the 2003 season on the Steelers practice squad and remained there until he was signed to Pittsburgh's active roster on Dec. 2, 2003. He played in the final four games of the season for the Steelers and recorded three special teams tackles (2 solo). The 24-year-old was released by Pittsburgh at the NFL's final roster cutdown on Sept. 5, 2004. Stuvaints will wear number 29.