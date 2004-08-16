Pats sign TE Watson

The New England Patriots announced the signing of first-round draft choice Benjamin Watson today. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
Watson, 23, was drafted by the Patriots with the final pick in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft and was the 32nd selection overall. The 6-foot-3-inch, 253-pound tight end started 26 of 37 games in three seasons at Georgia, where he totaled 852 receiving yards and six touchdowns. A red-shirt transfer from Duke University, Watson played in 11 games, catching eight passes for 93 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils in 1999.
In his final game at Georgia, Watson caught four passes for 86 yards and had a 16-yard score in the SEC Championship game. For his collegiate career, he totaled 945 yards and seven scores on 73 receptions.