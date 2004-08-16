Pats sign TE Watson

Watson, 23, was drafted by the Patriots with the final pick in the first round of the 2004 NFL draft and was the 32nd selection overall. The 6-foot-3-inch, 253-pound tight end started 26 of 37 games in three seasons at Georgia, where he totaled 852 receiving yards and six touchdowns. A red-shirt transfer from Duke University, Watson played in 11 games, catching eight passes for 93 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils in 1999.