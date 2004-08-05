Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri May 28 - 12:00 AM | Sun May 30 - 11:58 PM

Bill Belichick 5/27: 'Impressed with the way that the guys are working'

'21 Patriots start the process again

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick Issue Statements on Retirement of Adam Vinatieri

Former Patriots, Colts teammates celebrate Adam Vinatieri's legendary career after retirement announcement 

Adam Vinatieri announces retirement on 'Pat McAfee Show'

Patriots Announce Veteran Jersey Numbers

Onwenu setting offseason groundwork

Meyers striving for consistency

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Julio Jones trade, breaking down the QBs and more

Photos: Patriots Kick Off 2021 OTAs

NFL Notes: Patrick Chung still part of the action

High-energy Barmore has the tools to dominate

Former Patriot Eugene Chung opens up about experience as an Asian-American athlete, coach on 'Boston Globe' panel

O-line rookie Sherman's flexibility could prove his strength

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

Lawrence Guy excited to be reunited with some old teammates

'Game isn't too big' for Joshuah Bledsoe

Patriots Sign LS Wes Farnsworth

Uche, Dugger look to Pats legends for second-year jump

NFL Notes: Not much prime-time love for Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding roster strengths and weaknesses

Report: Patriots bringing back quarterback Brian Hoyer

Reports: Patriots bolster offensive line depth

Constant compete defines Mac Jones' rise to Patriots

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

Pats sign three-time pro bowl DL Dana Stubblefield and CB Earthwind Moreland

Aug 05, 2004 at 09:24 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.- The New England Patriots signed unrestricted free agent defensive lineman Dana Stubblefield and free agent cornerback Earthwind Moreland today. Terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Stubblefield, 33, has started in 149 of the 154 games he has played in over his 11-year NFL career, including stints with the San Francisco 49ers (1993-97, 2001-02), Washington Redskins (1998-2000) and Oakland Raiders (2003). The 6-foot-2-inch, 290-pound defensive lineman has amassed 428 career tackles (341 solo), including 53.5 sacks for losses of 325 yards. He has also recorded 32 pass deflections, two interceptions, nine forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his career. He was selected to the Pro Bowl following the 1994, 1995 and 1997 seasons, and was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year following a career-best 15-sack season in 1997.

The University of Kansas product has spent seven of his 11 seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (1993-97, 2001-02), the club that selected him with the 26th pick in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft. Stubblefield's 46.5 total sacks in a San Francisco uniform rank sixth on the team's all-time sacks list, and all three of his Pro Bowl nods came while playing for the 49ers. As a rookie in 1993, he earned NFL defensive rookie of the year honors after leading the team with 10.5 sacks. He posted back-to-back Pro Bowl campaigns from 1994-95 and then returned to Hawaii with a career-high and team-leading 15 sacks in 1997. Stubblefield signed with the Washington Redskins as an unrestricted free agent prior to the 1998 season and started 37 of 38 total games in his three-year run in the nation's capital from 1998-2000. He rejoined the 49ers from 2001-02 and started all 31 games in which he played over that span. Last season, he moved across San Francisco Bay and played in eight games with six starts for the Oakland Raiders.

Stubblefield is a native of North Bend, Ohio, and has started all 15 playoff games in which he has appeared. He earned a Super Bowl ring following the 1994 season with San Francisco's victory in Super Bowl XXIX.

Moreland, 27, is in his third NFL season and is a veteran of two NFL Europe campaigns. The 5-foot-10-inch, 182-pounder spent the spring of 2004 with the Rhein Fire, starting at cornerback in all 10 contests and leading the team with 10 pass deflections. He also started every game for the Fire in 2002, earning all-NFL Europe League honors that season. The Georgia Southern product was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent on April 16, 2000. His NFL experience has come with the Browns (2 games in 2001) and the New York Jets (1 game in 2000). He has also been a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars but did not see regular-season action with those teams.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.

Latest News

Jalen Mills "all in" as Patriots ramp up OTAs

Patriots News Blitz 5/28: Early takeaways from OTAs

Matthew Slater speaks on addiction in the NFL panel: 'It just takes people who care'

Patriots Sign TE Troy Fumagalli; Release LB LaRoy Reynolds and FB Danny Vitale

Hunter Henry fitting right in

OTA Blogservations 5/27: Patriots get things started

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Memorial Day Garden Ceremony

The Memorial Day Flag Garden at Patriot Place honors, mourns and remembers military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. A signage display honors user submitted heroes, with one flag placed for each name. On Friday, May 28, Robert and Josh Kraft participated in a wreath laying ceremony to commemorate the fallen.

Adam Vinatieri Tribute

Former Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement yesterday. Here is a look back at his iconic career with the New England Patriots.

Key Takeaways from Thursday's OTA

Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault offer their key takeaways from the first day of media access to New England Patriots organized team activities (OTAs).

Kendrick Bourne 5/27: 'Grateful for OTAs'

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Hunter Henry 5/27: 'Trying to build that timing and chemistry on the field and off the field'

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

Henry Anderson 5/27: 'Still trying to learn the fundamentals and basics of the defense'

Patriots defensive lineman Henry Anderson addresses the media via video conference on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising