Pats team D was key

]() "Jarvis did a good job," Belichick said. "We had good pressure up front from a number of guys. Manning is a quick-release quarterback, but I think a good part of that pressure came from the coverage that the secondary was able to put on the receivers and not allow the ball to come out as quickly as sometimes it does."

In the end Belichick, generally considered the mastermind behind New England's varied and sometimes exotic defensive schemes, was quick to credit his players not only for the ability to put the schemes into action, but for having the football knowledge to even digest the different looks.

"We changed up some looks a little bit," Belichick said. "We played guys in some different positions. We just tried to configure, not only our front but our secondary, in some ways to try to put maybe a little bit of indecision or make it a little bit harder to recognize exactly what it was that we were doing. Again, I don't think any of that would have been possible without the level of experience that we have defensively on our team. Not just Rodney Harrison. Not just Ty Law. But collectively the whole group – (Ted) Washington, (Bobby) Hamilton, (Tedy) Bruschi, (Richard) Seymour, Ted Johnson, (Roman) Phifer, (Willie) McGinest, (Mike) Vrabel and (Tyrone) Poole. You just go right down the line, they are all guys that we feel very comfortable and confident with that they can handle multiple things and still perform them. I just don't think it would have been possible without the level of experience that those guys bring to the field."

Some of the New England defenders even felt for the confused and well-defended state that Manning found himself in.

"I know if I was back there playing quarterback and I was Peyton I'd just be wishing that this game could just hurry up and get over because I know we were in his head, man," rookie free safety Eugene Wilson said after the game. "But it worked out for us today."