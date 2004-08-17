Pats travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals

The Patriots will aim to follow last week's strong showing against Philadelphia by continuing their preseason preparation this week against the Bengals in Cincinnati. New England got its preseason off to a good start with a 24-6 victory over the Eagles at Gillette Stadium, but the Patriots still have three more preseason games and more than three weeks of practice to improve their team before opening the regular season on Sept. 9 against Indianapolis.

"I think there was an effort level and a performance level against Philadelphia that we can build on," said Head Coach Bill Belichick. "Hopefully we can get better in the succeeding practice opportunities and in the future preseason games so we can continue to improve."

Consistent improvement is the yearlong focus of any Belichick team, and the preseason is prime-time to showcase the team's evolution. With the regular season just around the corner, Patriots fans will be able to see the next steps in team-building when the squad takes the field this weekend in the Queen City.

This week also marks the final chance for Patriots fans to see their favorite team up close at training camp. The last day of public access to camp is Wednesday, August 18, when the team will hold two practices at Gillette Stadium. Fans are encouraged to call the training camp hotline at 508-549-0001 to verify practice schedules, as they are always subject to change.

TELEVISON:

This week's game is the second of three preseason telecasts broadcast locally by WCVB-TV, Channel 5 in Boston, the flagship station of the Patriots preseason television network. Veteran CBS broadcaster Don Criqui provides play-by-play and is joined by three-time NFL Pro Bowler and CBS analyst Randy Cross. WCVB principal sports anchor Mike Lynch offers on-field reports from the sideline.