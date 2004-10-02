Pats v Dolphins Gamebook Page 5

Official website of the New England Patriots

Page 5

Page 1 - Page 2 - Page 3 - Page 4 - Page 5 - Page 6 - Page 7 - Page 8 - Page 9

Oct 02, 2004

Miami Dolphins vs New England Patriots
10/10/2004 at Gillette Stadium
Final Defensive Statistics
Miami DolphinsRegular Defensive PlaysSpecial TeamsMisc

TKLASTCOMBSACK /YRDSINPDFFFRTKLASTFFFRBLTKLASTFFFRZ.Thomas718000000000000000J.Seau527000000000000000M.Greenwood437000000010000000S.Knight437000000000000000S.Madison415000200000000000J.Zgonina415000000000000000P.Surtain303001100000000000A.Edwards213000100000000000D.Romero213170000000000000J.Taylor213000000000000000B.Robinson123000000000000000J.Williams033000000000000000D.Bowens022000000000000000W.Poole101000000000000000A.Freeman011000000000000000B.Ayanbadejo000000000110000000D.Pope000000000100000000S.Morris000000000100000000Y.Bell000000000100000000W.Welker000000000010000000D.Thompson000000000000001000C.Chambers000000000000001000J.Fiedler000000000000000001R.McMichael000000000000000001Total392261171400430002002

TKL / TK = TackleAST / AS = AssistCOMB = CombinedIN = Interception
PD = Pass DefenseFF = Forced FumbleFR = Fumble RecoveryBL = Blocked

New England PatriotsRegular Defensive PlaysSpecial TeamsMisc

TKLASTCOMBSACK /YRDSINPDFFFRTKLASTFFFRBLTKLASTFFFRR.Harrison83111120110010000000T.Law729000000000000000V.Wilfork5271100100000000000T.Johnson527000000000000000A.Samuel505000110000000000T.Bruschi325000200000000000E.Wilson325000000000000000R.Phifer314000000000000000T.Warren123000000000000000R.Colvin123000000000000000K.Traylor202000000000000000M.Vrabel112000000000000000W.McGinest112000000000000000R.Gay101001100000000000P.Pass101000000300000000R.Seymour101170000000000000D.Reid000000001110000000L.Izzo000000000300000000D.Davis000000000120000000T.Banta-Cain000000000100000000R.Abdullah000000000100000000J.Cherry000000000010000000K.Kasper000000000000001000Total48206832916211050001000

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

