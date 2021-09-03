David Patten leaves an underrated legacy

It's become a time-worn cliché that the Patriots have gotten by without certain types of receivers under Tom Brady. Other than the Randy Moss years, Brady found ways to dominate without the deep threat to loosen up the defense, or so the narrative says. But Patten was a deep threat, and during his four years in New England he opened up plenty of space underneath for the likes of Troy Brown, Deion Branch and Davis Givens to operate. Even though Patten wasn't a 6-4 specimen drafted in the first round – in fact he stood 5-10 and wasn't drafted at all – he still filled a valuable role in the offense and was instrumental in the team's first three titles.

The big plays were countless. It was Patten who dazzled with his three-way performance in Indianapolis in 2001, catching, running and throwing for scores in a blowout win over the Colts. It was Patten who somehow managed to keep his feet in bounds in the back of the end zone in Champagne, Illinois, in a miracle 33-30 comeback win over the Bears in 2002. And it was Patten who scored the only offensive touchdown in the Patriots first-ever Super Bowl title, an 8-yard strike from Brady at the end of the first half in the win over the Rams in New Orleans.

He was a major contributor during his four seasons (2001-04) with the Patriots, catching 165 passes for 2,513 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season and adding 15 receptions for 174 yards with two touchdowns in the postseason. He earned three Super Bowl rings with the team, ending his tenure in Foxborough with his best season in 2004 when he finished with 44 receptions for 800 yards and seven touchdowns.

Off the field Patten was a quiet and thoughtful man. His spirituality came through when he spoke, always looking at reporters in the eyes as he chatted. Many Patriots may have exuded more personality than Patten, but few showed more respect for those around him.