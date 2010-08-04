PFW Blog: Day 7 practice time change; More TC Q&A

Just learned that today's double-session at Patriots training camp has been changed to a single, two-hour practice, from 3-5 p.m. Eastern. Head coach Bill Belichick will conduct his daily press briefing at 9:30 this morning, and players will talk after practice. So, it'll be a while before we have anything of substance to report from the practice field, but if Bill says anything of note,we'll post that on the blog right away. Stay tuned...