PFW's Draft-Day Predictions!

Later tonight the 2013 NFL Draft will kick off in New York. Throughout the rest of today mock drafts will be analyzed, trade rumors will swirl and fans will be anxiously awaiting any news about their favorite team's plans.

But very little that will be bandied about in the coming hours will come to fruition. Now is the time of smoke screens, rumors and misinformation. So we figured we'd throw our thoughts into the ring of pre-draft media mayhem.

As we do each year at this time, the boys of PFW have sat down and put together a few predictions of what's ahead in the next three days of NFL Draft action. Read 'em and rip 'em!

Will the Patriots trade up, trade down or stand pat in the first round?

Andy Hart: Though I think there will be an attempt to trade down and add picks, my gut tells me the Patriots will have to end up staying put at No. 29 and making a pick. Fred Kirsch: It all depends on finding a dance partner, but they have to trade down, right? The need for more picks and the huge similarity in talent forces the issue. Paul Perillo: The kneejerk reaction would be trade down, and sometimes the consensus opinion is correct. Belichick will try to add some extra second- and third-round picks by moving down from 29. Erik Scalavino:I actually think they'll stay put at 29. There should be enough talented players available at positions of need for New England to warrant making a selection. Besides, everyone expects Bill Belichick to trade down because he has so few picks this year. He never does what everyone expects.

Who will be the Patriots top pick?

AH: Datone Jones, LDE, UCLA. Jones has the potential to do it all as a left defensive end and fills a position of need as a late-round pick. It will be the best value on the board at that point.