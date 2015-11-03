PFW's NFL Power Rankings: Week 9

Patriots Football Weekly created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game -- those most closely associated to winning and losing -- to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.
|**THIS WEEK**
|**LAST WEEK**
|**DIFFERENCE**
|**TEAM**
|**RECORD**
|**INDEX**
|1
|2
|up 1
|New England Patriots
|7-0-0
|3.619
|2
|1
|down 1
|Green Bay Packers
|6-1-0
|5.333
|3
|4
|up 1
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7-0-0
|6.000
|4
|3
|down 1
|Arizona Cardinals
|6-2-0
|6.333
|5
|5
|same
|Denver Broncos
|7-0-0
|8.381
|6
|6
|same
|Carolina Panthers
|7-0-0
|9.143
|7
|10
|up 3
|Seattle Seahawks
|4-4-0
|11.381
|8
|8
|same
|Atlanta Falcons
|6-2-0
|11.429
|9
|9
|same
|New York Giants
|4-4-0
|12.333
|10
|7
|down 3
|New York Jets
|4-3-0
|12.571
|11
|12
|up 1
|Buffalo Bills
|3-4-0
|13.238
|11
|16
|up 5
|Oakland Raiders
|4-3-0
|13.238
|13
|11
|down 2
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|4-4-0
|14.143
|14
|18
|up 4
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3-5-0
|14.238
|15
|14
|down 1
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3-4-0
|15.286
|16
|15
|down 1
|Minnesota Vikings
|5-2-0
|15.333
|17
|19
|up 2
|St. Louis Rams
|4-3-0
|15.476
|18
|17
|down 1
|New Orleans Saints
|4-4-0
|16.857
|19
|13
|down 6
|Miami Dolphins
|3-4-0
|18.619
|20
|21
|up 1
|Washington Redskins
|3-4-0
|20.095
|21
|27
|up 6
|Houston Texans
|3-5-0
|20.381
|22
|20
|down 2
|San Diego Chargers
|2-6-0
|20.524
|23
|28
|up 5
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3-4-0
|21.048
|24
|23
|down 1
|Indianapolis Colts
|3-5-0
|21.905
|25
|26
|up 1
|Dallas Cowboys
|2-5-0
|22.095
|26
|22
|down 4
|Cleveland Browns
|2-6-0
|22.476
|27
|24
|down 3
|San Francisco 49ers
|2-6-0
|22.524
|28
|25
|down 3
|Tennessee Titans
|1-6-0
|23.095
|29
|29
|same
|Baltimore Ravens
|2-6-0
|23.143
|30
|30
|same
|Chicago Bears
|2-5-0
|23.333
|31
|31
|same
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2-5-0
|25.857
|32
|32
|same
|Detroit Lions
|1-7-0
|28.476