Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

Patriots to Host Playoff Fan Rally on Friday, January 14 from 5 PM - 7 PM

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

10 Players to Watch: Patriots at Bills

Wild Card Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Pats defense prepares for another round vs. Josh Allen

Coffee with the Coach: How do you prepare to face a team for the third time in one year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs Miami Dolphins

Josh McDaniels 1/11: "We are hard at work right now trying to put in the best plan we can"

NFL Notes: Ready for a wild weekend

Patriots Mailbag: Headed to the playoffs, stopping Josh Allen, looking ahead and more

Pats-Bills III set for Saturday night

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

What can Patriots learn from previous Bills battles?

5 Keys from Patriots 33-24 loss to Dolphins

Game Observations: Late-arriving Patriots fall short yet again

Photo Gallery: 2011 Cheerleaders Swimsuit Calendar

May 24, 2010 at 07:50 AM

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders recently returned from their swimsuit calendar shoot in the Dominican Republic. Check out B-Roll footage from the shoot.

View Photo Gallery >>

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Latest News

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

What They're Saying: Buffalo Bills

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/13

Patriots to Host Playoff Fan Rally on Friday, January 14 from 5 PM - 7 PM

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

Trending Video

Kendrick Bourne 1/13: "Every play is important. Every detail is important"

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne addresses the media on Thursday, January 13th, 2022.

Nick Folk 1/13: "Gotta be ready to go"

Patriots kicker Nick Folk addresses the media on Thursday, January 13th, 2022.

One-on-One with David Andrews

Steve Burton sits down with David Andrews to discuss the preparation for their primetime playoff game, where they will face the Buffalo Bills. Andrews also speaks to how the line of scrimmage affects the overall gameplay.

How We Got Here: Patriots path to the playoffs

As the Patriots prepare for a Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Buffalo Bills, take a look back at how the team got to the playoffs, from offseason acquisitions to pregame speeches, highlight plays and postgame celebrations.

Press Pass: Patriots players discuss upcoming trip to Buffalo

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Trent Brown, Adrian Phillips, Devin McCourty, and Quarterback Mac Jones, address the media leading up to their primetime playoff game against The Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15th, 2022.

J.C. Jackson 1/13: "Everything counts now"

Patriots defensive back JC Jackson addresses the media on Thursday, January 13th, 2022.
In Case You Missed It

Wild Card Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

The New England Patriots travel to Buffalo for a Wild Card Playoff game against the Bills on Saturday, January 15 at 8:15pm EST.

How We Got Here: Patriots path to the playoffs

As the Patriots prepare for a Wild Card Weekend matchup with the Buffalo Bills, take a look back at how the team got to the playoffs, from offseason acquisitions to pregame speeches, highlight plays and postgame celebrations.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the playoffs set to begin, we take an early look ahead to next regular season now that every Patriots opponent has been determined.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

EmBOLDENed: Sentimental number change helps give veteran Patriots RB renewed vigor

Longtime Patriots running back Brandon Bolden is playing like a much younger man in 2021, with the statistics to back it up, after switching from jersey number 38 to 25 in honor of his ailing grandfather. 

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
