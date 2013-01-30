Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

Jan 30, 2013 at 12:23 AM
80x80-hacku-headshot.png
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

500x305-ninkovich-20130113.jpg
Tarell Brown

Field Yates of ESPNBoston.com believes that DE Rob Ninkovich and punter Zoltan Mesko are in line for contract extensions this offseason. Both players are entering the final season of their contracts in 2013. "Given his success in 2012 and his moderate salary for next season, Ninkovich could be considered one of the more team-friendly contracts that the Patriots have," writes Yates.

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports that Patriots DE Chandler Jones will not need ankle surgery this offseason, according to a source. Jones stated last week that he would consult team doctors to see if surgery was needed after the injury limited him during the tail-end of the 2012 season. However, Howe states that "it looks like rest will be the best method of recovery."

Mike Reiss of ESPNBoston.com writes that defensive lineman Armond Armstead arrived in Foxborough on Sunday, according to a report from Joe Davidson of the Sacramento Bee. "More than 15 NFL teams inquired about bringing in Armstead for a workout, and he signed a three-year deal with the Patriots," notes Davidson.

Nick Underhill of MassLive.com takes an early look at wide receivers who may hit the free agent market. "The free-agent market has some talent at the top, so the Patriots could decide to add true difference maker, such as Mike Wallace (assuming Pittsburgh doesn't retain him), or move in a different direction and bring back a humbled Randy Moss (it's not as crazy as it sounds) at a much lower cost," writes Underhill.

Greg A. Bedard of the Boston Globe caught up with San Francisco 49ers safety Dashon Goldson in New Orleans and spoke with him about his free agent visit to New England in 2011. Bedard writes that the Patriots offered Goldson a one-year contract, but he returned to San Francisco. "It was very nice. Got a chance to meet some of those guys, some of the players and coaches. Just a classy organization," Goldson said. "Sat down with coach (Bill) Belichick, a good dude, sat there and talked football a little bit. It was a good event but I made the choice to come back here." Goldson was named first team All-Pro this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

