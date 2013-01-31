Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue Dec 06 | 02:00 PM - 11:58 PM

Andrews sets tone for Cardinals week

NFL Notes: Pats still searching for answers on offense

Lawrence Guy Sr. named New England Patriots' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: What are the Biggest Keys to the Patriots Making a Playoff Push Down the Stretch?

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

Bill Belichick on WEEI 12/5: "We just have to play and coach more consistently"

Bill Belichick 12/2: "We need to keep working to improve"

Patriots This Week 12/2: Breaking down the loss to the Bills

After Further Review: Why Did the Patriots Offensive Game Plan Fall Short vs. the Bills on Thursday Night?

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bills presented by CarMax

Can the Patriots get right in the desert?

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Week 13

5 Keys from Patriots loss to Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bills on Thursday Night Football

Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

Press Pass: Patriots lose divisional battle

Mac Jones 12/1: "Hats off to the Bills for playing a good game"

Bill Belichick 12/1: "Just couldn't do enough tonight"

Marcus Jones with a 48-yard touchdown catch from Mac Jones vs. Buffalo Bills

Josh Uche collapses pocket on Allen after LT Quessenberry falls down at snap

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Jan 31, 2013 at 01:00 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Mike Hacku

Staff Writer

20130131-330-reed-belichick.jpg
AP2009

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports that Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed could 'definitely' see himself playing for Bill Belichick. "Yeah, oh yeah, man, I could definitely play for coach Belichick," Reed responded. "He is a great coach. I'm sure he can help me to expand my football knowledge even more as a player and as a coach, so if I'm ever able to be around him, just like I was at the Pro Bowl, it's huge." The 34-year-old veteran is scheduled to become a free agent on March 12.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com believes it's 'definitely possible' that impending free agent WR Danny Amendola signs with the Patriots. Schefter calls Amendola a "poor man's, younger, cheaper Welker."

Dan Pompei of the National Football Post writes that Armond Armstead was easily noticed by NFL scouts after he had six sacks in the CFL last season. "Two NFL front office men who studied Armstead said they thought the 22-year old would have been no worse than a third round pick if he were in the 2013 draft," notes Pompei. "A third said he thought Armstead would have been a third or fourth round pick." One general manager also said Armstead will compete for a starting job in the NFL 'immediately.'

Field Yates of ESPNBoston.com wonders whether the Patriots will address offense or defense in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. While some may argue that bolstering the defense is the highest priority, the Patriots could look to a wideout like West Virginia's Tavon Austin, according to Dane Brugler of CBSSports.com. Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Deion Branch will all become free agents come March, and "there could be a need to upgrade at wide receiver this offseason," writes Yates.

Luke Hughes of NESN.com reports that Chandler Jones will do MMA training with his brother Jon 'Bones' Jones this offseason. The Patriots defensive end went on the Felger and Mazz radio show Wednesday and discussed how the boxing, muay thai and jiu jitsu training could help him improve in 2013. "That helps a lot when you're tugging, playing in the trenches. My biggest thing is I try to get my hands inside before blockers touch me so if I work on my hand speed, that'll be a great aspect to add to my game."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Statement from Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The following is a statement from New England Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft on Bill Parcells' election into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 2/1/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: Super Bowl Sunday

Even though the Patriots aren't involved, Super Bowl Sunday is the biggest day of the sports year with virtually everyone interested in some way. Let us know who you'll be rooting for with a vote in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Inside the Numbers: 2012 Season

Go inside the numbers for a look at the achievements of the 2012 New England Patriots team.

news

Patriots Sign DL Armond Armstead

Armstead, 22, played last season for the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League.

news

NFL Calendar

The following is an updated NFL calendar with important dates throughout the offseason and the 2013 NFL regular season.

news

Penn State Head Coach Bill O'Brien To Deliver Keynote at 2013 New England Football Coaches Clinic

Clinic scheduled for March 8-9 at Gillette Stadium

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/30/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

news

Inside the Helmet... Ryan Wendell

Get to know Patriots center Ryan Wendell in this week's edition of Inside the Helmet.

news

Ask PFW: Early offseason grumblings

Though the Super Bowl isn't even in the books yet, Patriots fans have already turned the page to the many issues New England faces this offseason. A variety of those topics fill out this winter freeze edition of Ask PFW!

news

Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/29/2013

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up to date with the latest news from local and national media.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Andrews sets tone for Cardinals week

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 12/6

NFL Notes: Pats still searching for answers on offense

Lawrence Guy Sr. named New England Patriots' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Patriots Sign DB Quandre Mosely to the Practice Squad

Patriots-Raiders moved out of Week 15 Sunday Night Football

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/6: "We've done a better job keeping quarterbacks in the pocket"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Sights and Sounds: Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

Get an inside look at the Patriots 24-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

David Andrews 12/6: "Everyone is committed to trying to turn it around"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Lawrence Guy 12/6: "It's not about what you do on the field, it's what you do off"

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy addresses the media on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Lawrence Guy Sr. Named Patriots Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy Sr. has been named the New England Patriots' 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award nominee. Guy has committed countless hours in the local community including the Lawrence Guy Family Foundation Baby Shower and backpack giveaway.

Bill Belichick 12/6 on Preparing for the Cardinals, Two-Game West Coast Road Trip

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising