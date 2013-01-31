Patriots.com News Blitz - 1/31/2013

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald reports that Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed could 'definitely' see himself playing for Bill Belichick. "Yeah, oh yeah, man, I could definitely play for coach Belichick," Reed responded. "He is a great coach. I'm sure he can help me to expand my football knowledge even more as a player and as a coach, so if I'm ever able to be around him, just like I was at the Pro Bowl, it's huge." The 34-year-old veteran is scheduled to become a free agent on March 12.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com believes it's 'definitely possible' that impending free agent WR Danny Amendola signs with the Patriots. Schefter calls Amendola a "poor man's, younger, cheaper Welker."

Dan Pompei of the National Football Post writes that Armond Armstead was easily noticed by NFL scouts after he had six sacks in the CFL last season. "Two NFL front office men who studied Armstead said they thought the 22-year old would have been no worse than a third round pick if he were in the 2013 draft," notes Pompei. "A third said he thought Armstead would have been a third or fourth round pick." One general manager also said Armstead will compete for a starting job in the NFL 'immediately.'

Field Yates of ESPNBoston.com wonders whether the Patriots will address offense or defense in the first round of this year's NFL Draft. While some may argue that bolstering the defense is the highest priority, the Patriots could look to a wideout like West Virginia's Tavon Austin, according to Dane Brugler of CBSSports.com. Wes Welker, Julian Edelman, and Deion Branch will all become free agents come March, and "there could be a need to upgrade at wide receiver this offseason," writes Yates.