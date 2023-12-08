Pittsburgh Steelers Postgame Quotes 12/7

Were there looks they gave you that you guys maybe weren't as prepared for that might have made you look in the wrong directions or caught you off guard at all?

They do a good job with making it hard on the quarterback. On the short week I felt like we were well prepared. You just like to stay out of third and long situations, and that's going to be hard in the NFL. Third and 8 plus, it's going to be tough to convert. Got it going in the second half I feel like a little bit, but they're going to make it tough on you all the way down. I just thought we could be more efficient in other areas to stay out of those positions.

Two home losses to two-win teams. How difficult is it going to be to recover?

Just go back to work. Bounce back. Next week is in front of us. We go back to work. Learn from this and get better. We got to pull together and go back to work.

You guys talked about the work you put in in practice, and when it comes to the start of games, where is maybe the missing link? What's your view point on getting off to the starts you need to have the momentum early on?

Yeah, got to start faster. Have two good first plays and hopefully you skip a third down, but if you get a third down, you got to convert. We got to be better in situational football, and that's third down in the red zone. Whatever we're doing, I don't know, we got to change it up. The guys know the starting plays to start out. We're just not executing at a high level. Starts with me and the leaders on the team. We got to be better.

How do you deal with the fans' frustrations?

It's understandable. (We) played like crap in the first half. It is what it is. I mean, they're frustrated. We're all frustrated. But we did better in the second half to give us a chance. But I got to play better. That's the bottom line.

The flag at the end, Christian Kuntz, appeared that New England's was offsides and it was a false start. That spur of the moment, was your reaction that you get another chance?

I thought for sure we were going to get another chance. I didn't see exactly what happened, what Christian did to draw them offsides, but I just watched the Patriots player reaction and you could see that he felt like he was offsides, so to me it seemed like he was just based on his reaction. Didn't look like he did anything different to me. We don't talk about that. I mean, I just did, but it was one play. We had more opportunities than just that play to win the game.

What did Mike say to you guys after the game?