Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 05 - 04:00 PM | Sun Jan 08 - 10:40 AM

Bill Belichick 1/5: "This is one of these humbling moments for all of us"

Belestrator: Defending against Bills QB Josh Allen

Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Robert Kraft, Patriots continue support for Damar Hamlin, donate to Bills safety's charity

Kyle Dugger named AFC Defensive Player of the Week

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Bills

Game Preview: Patriots at Bills

Patriots show support, offer prayers to Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Patriots Mailbag: Should the Pats make a playoff push?

NFL Notes: Signs of hope for the future

After Further Review: Patriots QB Mac Jones is Showing Reasons to be Optimistic About his NFL Future

Patriots-Bills Week 18 Kickoff Time Announced

Locker Room Celebration After Patriots Win Over Dolphins

Can Patriots flip Bills script to punch playoff ticket?

6 Keys from Patriots win over Dolphins

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Dolphins on New Year's Day

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 17

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

Players tell all at ALLTEL

Patriots players and coaches met with the press on Tuesday during media day at ALLTEL Stadium where no question was off limits and seemingly every topic surrounding Sunday’s Super Bowl XXXIX was addressed.

Jan 31, 2005 at 04:00 PM

JACKSONVILL, FLA. -- Nickelodeon's Pick Boy was there. So was former Chicago Bears touchdown-scoring defensive lineman William "The Refrigerator" Perry. ESPN's Chris Berman, too. Journalists from all around the world, speaking a wide variety of languages? Check.

Even Patriots Video News' Brian Lowe and do-it-all cameraman/producer Bob Doyle were in attendance.

That's right, Tuesday was media day at ALLTEL Stadium. Thousands of print, TV, internet and radio reporters from around the county and world descended upon the site of Sunday's Super Bowl XXXIX to meet with all the New England players and coaches in one mass interview. From game related, game plan type questions to the all-out wacky questions and answers, Tuesday was a no-holds-barred barrage.

Pick Boy, dressed in his orange, green and black cape and tights that has become customary on media day, asked some of the zanier questions. From behind his black mask the Nickelodeon host asked Patriots second-year center Dan Koppen if he had ever farted on Tom Brady's hands during a center exchange.

"Never," Koppen responded with a smile. "I have threatened a number of times, but I never have."

Much of the more serious discussion at many of the podiums and huddles revolved around how, in some ways, the Patriots are a boring team to cover.

"Boring to cover? Yeah, thanks," linebacker Ted Johnson said. "I know, you want somebody to say something outrageous. We know better and we have a coach who knows better. It's not entertaining, but it's a formula for success and we'll keep on doing it."

Veteran safety Rodney Harrison probably put the mass confusion of media day in perspective better than any other.

"It is what it is," Harrison said. "It's an hour of media availability. You have to respect that [the media] has a job to do just like I do."

RAC(k)-ing up the praisePatriots players continue to praise defensive coordinator Romeo Crennel, who according to published reports, will receive a head coaching job offer from the Cleveland Browns following the conclusion of Sunday's game.

"I am glad he's finally getting respect," Johnson said. "I don't know if anyone's looked at his resume, but it's pretty impressive. Do I think he'll be a good head coach? There is no doubt."

"Guys want to play for him," defensive tackle Richard Seymour said. "That's one thing you never want to underestimate."

Notes
The Patriots did not practice on Tuesday and will return to the field on Wednesday. … Asked this week for the moment he realized there was something special about Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Belichick responded with a smile. "That's a tough one," Belichick said. "There was that special moment in New Orleans." Of course Belichick was referring to Brady leading the Patriots on a drive to a game winning field goal as time expired for the Super Bowl XXXVI win over the Rams. … Despite popular perception, not everything Brady does is perfect. "He can't sing or dance," wide receiver Deion Branch said. "I think his sense of celebration is strange. Did you see him slam into me in [last year's] Super Bowl?" … How do the Patriots maintain such a team-first attitude? "You aren't even going to make it in the door if you aren't a team player," Branch said. … Ted Johnson summed up what the New England defense has to do this Sunday rather succinctly. "We just have to play good football and eliminate bad football." … Richard Seymour didn't practice on Monday due to the slippery conditions at the Patriots Bartram Trail High School practice facilities, but he hopes to test his knee under full practice conditions later in the week. "Hopefully I'll be out there tomorrow," Seymour said. "You have to build confidence in the knee and I hope to do that." … Mike Vrabel's thoughts on athletic Eagels quarterback Donovan McNabb? "If he takes off running we have nobody who is going to catch him. So we'll hope he runs out of bounds." ... The Patriots will release their first Super Bowl week injury report on Wednesday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Scouting the Bills: A Three-Step Plan for the Patriots to Punch Their Ticket to the Playoffs

Week 18: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

10 to Watch: Patriots look to punch postseason ticket in Buffalo

Robert Kraft surprises Patriots fans, community leaders with Super Bowl trip

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 1/5

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 1/5

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots Sending Hope for Hamlin

Patriots players Mac Jones, Devin McCourty, David Andrews and more address the media on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Mac Jones 1/5: "I think it's important to remember that football is a game that brings people together"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Devin McCourty 1/5: "I want everyone to walk off [the field] and be healthy"

Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty addresses the media on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

David Andrews on Damar Hamlin's condition: "Just glad to hear he's doing better"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

Matthew Slater on Damar Hamlin 1/5: "We are praying for Damar's well-being"

Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater addresses the media on Thursday, January 5, 2022.

Matthew Judon 1/5: "Your heart goes out to that guy, that team"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Thursday, January 5, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising