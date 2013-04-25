Plenty of draft Day 2 options

With four picks heading into the second day of the 2013 NFL Draft, New England clearly has plenty of options on the horizon.

While the team left the first round without any new players, it has the picks and potential to accomplish a lot on Friday.

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio said in his press conference after the first round that some of the players the team was considering selecting at No. 29 before the trade with the Vikings are still on the board heading into the second round.

So the Patriots could either pick up four new bodies in a draft that was considered by most to be deeper than it was top-heavy, New England can do some damage on Friday. Or, the team could use some of the new pick capital to move back up in the second round.

"I think we're open to anything at this point," Caserio said. "It gives us the flexibility to do a few things tomorrow."

As it stands now, New England is scheduled to pick at No. 52, 59, 83 and 91 overall on Friday.

Those spots could offer the option to target the team's top needs, which remain – in some order – defensive end, wide receiver and cornerback.

With that in mind here are some of the best players still available heading into the second day of the 2013 NFL Draft.

WR

Terrance Williams, Baylor

Justin Hunter, Tennessee

Keenan Allen, Cal

Robert Woods, USC

Quinton Patton, Louisiana Tech

DE

Tank Carradine, FSU

Alex Okafor, Texas

Margus Hunt, SMU

Damontre Moore, Texas A&M

CB

Darius Slay, Mississippi State

Jamar Taylor, Boise State

Johnthan Banks, Mississippi State

Blidi Wreh-Wilson, UConn

Tyrann Mathieu, LSU

Other positions:

RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama

C Barrett Jones, Alabama

LB Manti Te'o, Notre Dame

DT Kawann Short, Purdue

DT John Jenkins, Georgia

OLB Sio Moore, UConn

S D.J. Swearinger, South Carolina

S Jonathan Cyprien, Florida International

S J.J. Wilcox, Georgia Southern

QB Geno Smith, West Virginia

QB Matt Barkley, USC

QB Mike Glennon, North Carolina State

QB Ryan Nassib, Syracuse

QB Tyler Wilson, Arkansas

TE Zach Ertz, Stanford

T David Bakhtiari, Colorado

T Menelik Watson, Florida State