Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Best of Patriots Radio Thu Jan 19 - 03:35 PM | Tue Jan 24 - 11:55 AM

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

Photos: Best of Patriots Fans 2022

Quick-Hit Thoughts on Every Player on the Patriots Roster During the 2022 Season

Reports: Pats set to interview OC candidates

Photos: Best Actions Shots of the Patriots 2022 Season

Patriots Mailbag: Projecting the Pats Coaching Staff for Next Season, Surveying Wide Receiver Options

Photos: Best Moments of the Patriots 2022 Season

NFL Notes: Changes coming in Foxborough, but how will they unfold?

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Five Potential Candidates for Patriots Offensive Coordinator

Top 10 plays from the 2022 Patriots season

Season Review: Evaluating Mac Jones's Second Season and How the Patriots Move Forward at Quarterback

Devin McCourty to make return as CBS Sports guest analyst during Super Wild Card Weekend

Analysis: Patriots to Extend Jerod Mayo, Begin Interviewing for an Offensive Coordinator Next Week

Patriots to extend Jerod Mayo; Will begin interviewing for an offensive coordinator

Patriots Sign Former CFL DB Rodney Randle to a Future Contract

Plenty of draft Day 2 options

After trading out of the first round, the Patriots have plenty of options heading into Friday's second round.

Apr 25, 2013 at 02:49 PM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

20130425-terrance-williams.jpg
Bill Belichick addresses the media.

With four picks heading into the second day of the 2013 NFL Draft, New England clearly has plenty of options on the horizon.

While the team left the first round without any new players, it has the picks and potential to accomplish a lot on Friday.

Patriots Director of Player Personnel Nick Caserio said in his press conference after the first round that some of the players the team was considering selecting at No. 29 before the trade with the Vikings are still on the board heading into the second round.

So the Patriots could either pick up four new bodies in a draft that was considered by most to be deeper than it was top-heavy, New England can do some damage on Friday. Or, the team could use some of the new pick capital to move back up in the second round.

"I think we're open to anything at this point," Caserio said. "It gives us the flexibility to do a few things tomorrow."

As it stands now, New England is scheduled to pick at No. 52, 59, 83 and 91 overall on Friday.

Those spots could offer the option to target the team's top needs, which remain – in some order – defensive end, wide receiver and cornerback.

With that in mind here are some of the best players still available heading into the second day of the 2013 NFL Draft.

WR
Terrance Williams, Baylor
Justin Hunter, Tennessee
Keenan Allen, Cal
Robert Woods, USC
Quinton Patton, Louisiana Tech

DE
Tank Carradine, FSU
Alex Okafor, Texas
Margus Hunt, SMU
Damontre Moore, Texas A&M

CB
Darius Slay, Mississippi State
Jamar Taylor, Boise State
Johnthan Banks, Mississippi State
Blidi Wreh-Wilson, UConn
Tyrann Mathieu, LSU

Other positions:
RB Eddie Lacy, Alabama
C Barrett Jones, Alabama
LB Manti Te'o, Notre Dame
DT Kawann Short, Purdue
DT John Jenkins, Georgia
OLB Sio Moore, UConn
S D.J. Swearinger, South Carolina
S Jonathan Cyprien, Florida International
S J.J. Wilcox, Georgia Southern
QB Geno Smith, West Virginia
QB Matt Barkley, USC
QB Mike Glennon, North Carolina State
QB Ryan Nassib, Syracuse
QB Tyler Wilson, Arkansas
TE Zach Ertz, Stanford
T David Bakhtiari, Colorado
T Menelik Watson, Florida State

How did you feel with the trade out of the first round? Are you excited about the Patriots options heading into Day 2 of the draft? Let us know with the comment below!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Ranking the Patriots Roster Needs Heading Into the Offseason

Five takeaways from Devin McCourty's interview with Peter King

NFL Announces Two 2023 International Games in Germany

2023 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Report: Patriots interview Bill O'Brien for offensive coordinator position

2022 Breakout Patriots to build around

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Robert Kraft on Patriots playing in Germany

Robert Kraft talks about the excitement of playing in Germany, the support of the German fans and what it means for the Patriots to play a regular season game in Germany.

Patriots players and Bill Belichick surprise social justice fund recipients

The Patriots continue to make justice and equity an off-field priority: After raising several hundred thousand dollars for local organizations through the 2022 Patriots Players' Social Justice Fund, Patriots players, Bill Belichick and football staff called to surprise each recipient.

Top 10 sacks of 2022

We countdown the top 10 sacks by the Patriots in 2022.

Do Your Job: Patriots Practice Squad

Go behind the scenes with Patriots Practice Squad, and see what it takes to work with the Patriots during their practice sessions.

Patriots All Access: Season Recap

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, we discuss many of the looming issues for the Patriots heading into the off-season, with the players lamenting the missed opportunity this year.  Plus, learn what the role of a practice squad player is like on the Patriots. All that and more on this episode of Patriots All Access.

Looking Back at Marcus Jones' rookie season

We take a look back at rookie defensive back Marcus Jones' season scoring in all three phases. A feat that hasn't been accomplished since 1947.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Patriots set 2023 opponents

With the conclusion of their 2022 season, the Patriots 2023 slate of opponents has been set.

Patriots set 2023 first-round draft slot

The Patriots will pick 14th overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Entry Draft.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Future Patriots Opponents: 2023 through 2024

A look at the Patriots opponents from 2023 through 2024.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

Advertising