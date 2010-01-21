Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Tue Oct 19 | 02:00 PM - 11:59 PM

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Mac Jones 10/17: "We fought really hard"

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Game Notes: Patriots play first regular-season overtime game since 2015

5 Keys from Patriots overtime loss to Cowboys

Game Observations: Gritty Patriots outdone by Big D 

Full highlights from Cowboys vs. Patriots: NFL Week 6

Hunter Henry shows reckless abandon on 20-yard diving TD grab

Mac Jones' 23-yard laser pinpoints Rhamondre Stevenson downfield

Pats' trick play leads to Damien Harris TD run

Damien Harris hits cutback lane hard on 21-yard burst

Game Day Roster Update: O-line remains in flux

Belestrator: Preparing for the Cowboys high powered offense

Prescott, Cowboys offense a tough task for Patriots

Ball-hawking Cowboys defense presents big test for Pats O

Position Snapshot: Defensive Line

Jan 21, 2010 at 12:00 AM

Safe to say the theme of the 2009 Patriots defensive line could be summed up in one word: surprises.

Let's start with the obvious. New England's trade of perennial Pro Bowler Richard Seymourto the Oakland Raiders was a stunner, from which the remaining members of the defense never seemed to recover fully.

Another eyebrow-raiser was Vince Wilfork– his contract status, to be precise. While the nose tackle was having yet another Pro Bowl season (his second) in the final year of his original contract, he and the team didn't make any progress toward agreeing to an extension, while several other reserve players did ink extensions, according to media reports.

Then there were the rookies. Second-round pick Ron Bracehad a rather disappointing first season, given expectations, while on the other end of the spectrum, Myron Pryorwas a pleasant surprise.

Like their counterparts on offense, the men in the trenches on defense have been a consistent strength of Patriots teams under head coach Bill Belichick. But like the o-line, there could be some notable changes to the composition of this position during the offseason.

THE DEFENSIVE LINE ROSTER
(Players listed alphabetically, as of January 2010, with individual analysis below)

92 – Ron BraceManaged two starts, but was inactive half the time. Needs to show dramatic improvement from year one to year two.

65 – Adrian Grady
Another rookie, Grady served exclusively as a practice squad body and is a virtual unknown.

97 – Jarvis GreenMade some comments from which he had to walk back during training camp, to the effect that this was his final season in New England and that he might want to join his hometown Saints. Green wound up starting 12 of 13 games, primarily at Seymour's old spot at right defensive end. He'll be a free agent, however, and will likely test the waters.

91 – Myron Pryor
Beat the odds and made the 53-man roster as a late-round draft pick and appeared in 13 games. Appears to have a promising future with the Patriots.

90 – Darryl Richard
Like Grady, a rookie who toiled diligently on the practice all year.

94 – Ty Warren
Once again, Warren was a fixture at left end, starting 12 of 13 games. But numbers-wise, he had a sub-par year, by his standards. His 57 total tackles were the fewest since his rookie year in 2003. Warren is locked up through 2013, however, and will almost certainly have an opportunity to bounce back.

75 – Vince Wilfork
The biggest question mark on the roster this offseason. Wilfork played the good soldier in '09, deciding to not to sit out to force negotiations, but as the season wore on, his patience appeared to wear thin. He may want to look elsewhere for employment, but the Patriots will probably franchise-tag him, so he'll likely end up back in Foxborough in '10.

99 – Mike Wright
A quality backup who can start in a pinch, Wright is also versatile enough to play every position on the d-line. He also registered five sacks in '09, surpassing his total of four in his previous four seasons combined. Wright is under contract through 2012.

*Up next in the Position Snapshot series: running back, coming Monday, Jan. 25.
*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Mailbag: Opening it up for Mac Jones and the offense

NFL Notes: Pats should run to Marlon Mack

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

Breaking down Patriots offensive strengths and struggles vs. Cowboys

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Cowboys presented by CarMax

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Bill Belichick 10/18: "We did what we thought was best for us"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Press Pass: Players react to overtime loss

Patriots players Mac Jones, Damien Harris, Kendrick Bourne and others address the media following the week 6 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Damien Harris 10/17: "It was an emotional rollercoaster"

Patriots running back Damien Harris addresses the media on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Patriots come up short in overtime

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 35-29 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Bill Belichick 10/17: "We went toe to toe with them for 60-minutes"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 29-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 10/17: "They just made more plays than we did"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 29-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23 at 3:00 PM. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising