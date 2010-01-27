Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Oct 11 - 04:00 PM | Thu Oct 12 - 11:55 AM

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Patriots Offensive Coordinator Bill O'Brien Lays Out Plan to Improve the Offense

Patriots captain David Andrews opens up about mental health in conversation with Rob Ninkovich

NFL Notes: Time to 'start over' but where to begin?

Unfiltered Mailbag: Searching for answers at 1-4

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

After Further Review: How Did the Offense Get to This Point, and Where Do the Patriots Go From Here?

Patriots look to move forward after Saints shutout

Statement from Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Frustrating Loss to the Saints in Week 5

5 Keys from Patriots shutout loss to Saints

Bill Belichick 10/8: "Need to do better than that"

Game Notes: CB J.C. Jackson makes his return to the Patriots

Saints vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 5

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 10/8

New Orleans Saints Postgame Quotes 10/8

Mac Jones 10/8: "Have to improve in all areas"

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

Position Snapshot: Linebacker

In advance of the free agency period, patriots.com will take a top-to-bottom look at the New England roster to see where the most pressing needs may be. Today's snapshot: linebacker.

Jan 27, 2010 at 12:00 AM

Underachievers is perhaps the most applicable term we can use to describe the Patriots' 2009 linebacker corps.

Save Tully Banta-Cain's 10-sack performance, there was little to be encouraged about when it came to this group. The collection of outside 'backers never quite developed into the consistent pass-rush threat that had been hoped for from the start, while on the inside, Jerod Mayo didn't live up even to his own lofty expectations. The knee injury he suffered in the season opener may have had a lot to do with that.

Add to that disappointing equation the recurring controversies surrounding Adalius Thomas and you can understand why this position remains as much a concern for New England as it was this time a year ago. This is undoubtedly an area the Patriots should target in free agency.

THE LINEBACKER ROSTER
(Players listed alphabetically, as of January 2010, with individual analysis below)

52 – Eric Alexander
For someone who never takes the field on defense, Alexander has managed to stick around much longer than most observers ever expected. In all likelihood, he'll be back again in '10, toiling away on special teams as usual.

95 – Tully Banta-Cain
He had the best season of his NFL career in his return to New England and was reportedly signed to an extension during the season, but that appears to have fallen through. What seemed like a sure thing just weeks ago is no longer. Banta-Cain could play somewhere else in '10, or just as easily be back with the Patriots.

53 – Derrick Burgess
A quiet contributor all season, Burgess failed to provide the explosive pass rush that was expected of the former Pro Bowler and NFL sack leader. Like Banta-Cain, he's 50-50 to be in a Patriots uniform next season.

98 – Shawn Crable
Another season on IR made him an afterthought for the second year in a row. He's still under contract and should get at least one more chance to prove himself.

49 – Bruce Davis
The practice squader was re-signed this month, but remains a virtual unknown.

59 – Gary Guyton
On the one hand, he started all 16 games, sometimes inside, sometimes out; on the other, he didn't really make any stand-out plays. He's a serviceable player, and as an exclusive rights free agent, he'll almost certainly be back in New England.

51 – Jerod Mayo
It's difficult to say just how much that injury limited Mayo's production. We'll be anxious to see how much the young captain improves when he returns to full health.

53 – Tyrone McKenzie
A freak injury in non-contact rookie mini-camp ended this third-rounder's season before it had a chance to begin. He was expected to contribute immediately at inside linebacker and will have a lot to prove when he finally suits up this year.

50 – Rob Ninkovich
One of the few pleasant surprises at this spot, the outside 'backer made a few plays in sub packages and on special teams. He did enough, apparently, to earn a reported contract extension last month.

55 – Junior Seau
Turned 41 last week and made an unofficial retirement announcement the week before. The future Canton enshrinee had a good run.

96 – Adalius Thomas
Made no secret of his displeasure with Bill Belichick's treatment of him, which seems to signal an end to his unspectacular three-year tenure in New England.

48 – Thomas Williams
Earned a late-season call-up to the active roster, but was otherwise just a practice squad body.

58 – Pierre Woods
Sadly, his most significant contributions came on special teams. He'll be a restricted free agent and might not have many other options. Probably winds up back in a Patriots uniform.

Up next in the Position Snapshot series: wide receiver, coming Thursday, Jan. 28.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl Preview: Patriots at Falcons

The Patriots will play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, February 5, 2017.
news

Edwin McCain takes in singing at AFC Championship

Singer Edwin McCain was more than excited to get a chance to sing at his favorite team's AFC Championship game.

news

News Blitz 1/24: Focus on Falcons

A roundup of Patriots news.
news

The New England Patriots Drive for 5 Bus rolls out this Wednesday

Fans will have an opportunity to follow the team's Drive for 5 bus on its 5-day, 16-state journey to Houston for Super Bowl LI.
news

Patriots earn record-breaking ninth Super Bowl berth; Grab second highest rating for Non-Super Bowl game in team history

The Patriots ninth conference championship victory captured an impressive ratings haul, making it the second highest household rating ever in team history for a non-Super Bowl performance.
news

Nitpicks and Nitwits: NE's true stars, and thank you Mr. Commish?

The Patriots' real stars are often underappreciated...and JR's off his rocker, but "Thank you, Mr. Goodell?"
news

Tom Brady e Chris Hogan brilharam numa noite histórica

Devido ao seu historial, os Patriots estabelecem novos recordes sempre que jogam mais um desafio nos play-offs. E isso tornou a acontecer frente aos Steelers, numa noite em que Tom Brady e Chris Hogan, entre outros, estiveram em grande destaque.
news

Infographic: Breaking down the win over the Steelers

We break down the important stats and milestones from the Patriots 36-17 win over the Steelers in this week's infographic.
news

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers

Sie sind zurück! Brady und die Patriots gewinnen die AFC Championship mit 36:17 Sieg über die Steelers
news

JetBlue Adds Flights So Football Fans Can Touch Down in Houston at The Big Game

JetBlue today announced a win for football fans traveling from Boston and Providence to Houston on game day weekend. Customers on all JetBlue flights enjoy live TV, complimentary Fly-Fi, unlimited snacks and special beverage offerings on game day.
news

Famous fans celebrate Patriots big win on social media

From Elizabeth Banks to Deion Branch, the Patriots had a lot of support from their celebrity fans Sunday night.

news

Game day recipe: Best Buffalo Chicken Dip Eva!

What's a game day party without some buffalo chicken dip? Nutrition Chef Valerie Cogswell brings us this healthy twist on a game day staple.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 6 Injury Report: Patriots at Raiders

Patriots host German men's national soccer team at Gillette Stadium ahead of international friendly vs. United States

Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski inspired by teenager Jake Drake, who served as Keeper of the Light for Crucial Catch game

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Carver High School's Ben Shuffain Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Deatrich Wise 10/11: "We're very optimistic"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott 10/11: "I truly believe that we have a good group of leaders"

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Mac Jones 10/11: "It takes all eleven guys"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

David Andrews 10/11: "It always starts with us"

Patriots center David Andrews addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Hunter Henry 10/11: "Adversity reveals character, and I believe we have a high-character locker room"

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Bill Belichick 10/11: "We can be better in every area"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising