Potential Jets stadium possible site for 2010 Super Bowl

NEW YORK (March 15, 2005) -- NFL owners could vote next week on whether to play the 2010 Super Bowl in New York at a new stadium built for the Jets on the West Side of Manhattan.

The vote would come at the NFL meetings in Hawaii.

"It's on the agenda for a possible discussion and vote," NFL spokesman Greg Aiello said.

The New York Times reported on its Web site that the owners were likely to approve the game contingent on construction of the stadium. The Super Bowl voting was pushed up from the league meetings in June to next week's gathering at the request of the Jets, who hope that a Super Bowl commitment would help their chances of getting approval for the stadium.

Construction of the stadium is the subject of a major political debate in New York with several bidders besides the Jets bidding for the purchase of the potential site.

Among the bidders are the Dolan family, owners of Madison Square Garden, who have been campaigning extensively against the building. This year's draft was moved from the Garden to the Javits Center, adjacent to the proposed stadium site, and league officials acknowledged that the Garden's opposition to the stadium project played a role.

Commissioner Paul Tagliabue first proposed a Super Bowl in New York following the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11.