Pre-Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans

(since the 1970 merger)

Patriots Playoff Trends (Since NFL Merger in 1970)

All Time (22-15)

vs. AFC ....................................................... 19-11

vs. NFC ........................................................ 3-4

Home .......................................................... 13-3

Away ............................................................ 6-8

Leading at Halftime ....................................... 17-3

Trailing at Halftime ........................................ 3-10

Tied at Halftime ............................................. 2-2

Leading After 3 Quarters ................................ 17-4

Tied After 3 Quarters ..................................... 2-0

Trailing After 3 Quarters ................................. 3-11

Decided by 7 Points or Less ............................ 9-8

Decided By 3 Points or Less ............................ 7-3

When Scoring First ......................................... 17-6

When Not Scoring First ................................... 5-9

Positive Turnover Ratio .................................. 15-1

Even Turnover Ratio ...................................... 3-3

Negative Turnover Ratio ................................. 3-12

Winning or Even Penalty Ratio ........................ 17-1

Losing Penalty Ratio ....................................... 5-14

With a 100-Yard Rusher ................................. 7-0

Without a 100-Yard Rusher............................. 15-15

With a 100-Yard Receiver ............................... 9-4

Without a 100-Yard Receiver .......................... 13-11

When Allowing a 100-Yard Rusher ................... 2-5

When Not Allowing a 100-Yard Rusher ............. 20-10

When Allowing a 100-Yard Receiver .................. 5-7

When Not Allowing a 100-Yard Receiver ........... 17-8

With a 300-Yard Passer ................................. 3-1

Without a 300-Yard Passer ............................ 19-14

Allowing a 300-Yard (net) Passer .................... 4-1

Not Allowing a 300-Yard (net) Passer .............. 18-14