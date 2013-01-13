Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Wed Nov 23 | 12:00 AM - 09:55 AM

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

Slater, Belichick recall O'Connell's Patriots roots

Patriots Unfiltered Mailbag: Improving pass protection key to finding offensive production

NFL Notes: Pass rush makes Patriots defense dangerous

Game Preview: Patriots at Vikings

10 to Watch: Pats return to Thanksgiving football vs. Vikings

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Vikings

After Further Review: Patriots Offense Needs an Identity For the Stretch Run, and Might've Found it vs. Jets

Previewing a Patriots post-Thanksgiving peak revival

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jets presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

7 Keys from Patriots last-second win over Jets

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From Patriots Last-Second Win Over the Jets on Sunday

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 11/20

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Jets week 11

Can't Miss Play: Marcus Jones 84-yard return TD wins it for Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson pinballs his way to convert third-and-16

Damien Harris outraces Sauce Gardner to the edge on 30-yard run

Mac Jones zips pass over the middle to Jakobi Meyers for 13-yard gain

Pre-Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans

The New England Patriots take on the Houston Texans in a Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium today at 4:40pm ET. The following are pre-game notes.

Jan 13, 2013 at 12:46 AM
New England Patriots
500x305-welker-20121210.jpg
  • The Patriots and Texans meet for the fifth time since Houston entered the NFL in 2002, for the second time in 2012 and for the first time in the postseason.
  • The Patriots have an all-time record of 82-47-1 (.635) against the teams that make up the AFC South.
  • The Patriots have compiled a 9-6 all-time record in divisional playoff games, including 6-2 at home and 4-1 at Gillette Stadium.
  • New England has won 13 of 16 home playoff games and is tied with Denver (13-3, .813) for the winningest franchise at home in NFL postseason history.
  • Tom Brady is slated to start against the Houston Texans for the fifth time in his career. He is 3-1 in games that he started.
  • Bill Belichick (17) needs one more postseason victory to move ahead of Joe Gibbs for sole possession of third place all-time in postseason wins. Tom Landry (20) is in first place followed by Don Shula (19).
  • Tom Brady (16) needs one more postseason victory to break a tie with Joe Montana (16) for most playoff wins by a starting quarterback in NFL history.
  • Deion Branch (54) needs five receptions in the postseason to pass Troy Brown (58) for the most career playoff receptions in franchise history.
  • Wes Welker (53) needs six postseason receptions to pass Troy Brown (58) for the most career playoff receptions in franchise history.
  • With a win today, New England would host the AFC Conference Championship game. PATRIOTS PLAYOFF TRENDS

(since the 1970 merger)
Patriots Playoff Trends (Since NFL Merger in 1970)
All Time (22-15)
vs. AFC ....................................................... 19-11
vs. NFC ........................................................ 3-4
Home .......................................................... 13-3
Away ............................................................ 6-8
Leading at Halftime ....................................... 17-3
Trailing at Halftime ........................................ 3-10
Tied at Halftime ............................................. 2-2
Leading After 3 Quarters ................................ 17-4
Tied After 3 Quarters ..................................... 2-0
Trailing After 3 Quarters ................................. 3-11
Decided by 7 Points or Less ............................ 9-8
Decided By 3 Points or Less ............................ 7-3
When Scoring First ......................................... 17-6
When Not Scoring First ................................... 5-9
Positive Turnover Ratio .................................. 15-1
Even Turnover Ratio ...................................... 3-3
Negative Turnover Ratio ................................. 3-12
Winning or Even Penalty Ratio ........................ 17-1
Losing Penalty Ratio ....................................... 5-14
With a 100-Yard Rusher ................................. 7-0
Without a 100-Yard Rusher............................. 15-15
With a 100-Yard Receiver ............................... 9-4
Without a 100-Yard Receiver .......................... 13-11
When Allowing a 100-Yard Rusher ................... 2-5
When Not Allowing a 100-Yard Rusher ............. 20-10
When Allowing a 100-Yard Receiver .................. 5-7
When Not Allowing a 100-Yard Receiver ........... 17-8
With a 300-Yard Passer ................................. 3-1
Without a 300-Yard Passer ............................ 19-14
Allowing a 300-Yard (net) Passer .................... 4-1
Not Allowing a 300-Yard (net) Passer .............. 18-14

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.

news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.

news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos

news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.

news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica

news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.

news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.

news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.

news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:

news

Patriots 2014 Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots.com has collected what the top 'experts' are predicting the Patriots will do in the first round come draft weekend. We will be updating this feature regularly to reflect changes in any of the mocks represented.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

10 to Watch: Pats return to Thanksgiving football vs. Vikings

Game Preview: Patriots at Vikings

Thirty-two players nominated for 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

Patriots Sign OL Conor McDermott from the New York Jets Practice Squad

Week 12: Patriots - Vikings Injury Report

Harrison, Wilfork among Patriots 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Semifinalists

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 11/22: "It's a privilege to play football on Thanksgiving"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Devin McCourty 11/22: "It's a great opportunity"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Adrian Phillips 11/22: "You have to be able to lock in"

Patriots defensive back Adrian Phillips addresses the media on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Players React to Marcus Jones Punt Return for TD

Patriots players react to Marcus Jones' game winning punt return for a touchdown against the New York Jets.

Belichick Breakdown: Top Plays vs. Jets

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick breaks down highlights from the defensive pressure and punt rush in their week six win against the New York Jets.

Sights and Sounds: Week 11 vs. New York Jets

Get an inside look at the Patriots 10-3 win against the New York Jets on this week's edition of Sights and Sounds.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

NFL launches reimagined Pro Bowl Games for 2023

Voting has opened for the NFL's new-look 2023 Pro Bowl format that will feature skills challenges and the first ever AFC vs. NFC 7-on-7 flag football games.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Advertising