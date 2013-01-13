Pre-Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans

- The Patriots and Texans meet for the fifth time since Houston entered the NFL in 2002, for the second time in 2012 and for the first time in the postseason.
- The Patriots have an all-time record of 82-47-1 (.635) against the teams that make up the AFC South.
- The Patriots have compiled a 9-6 all-time record in divisional playoff games, including 6-2 at home and 4-1 at Gillette Stadium.
- New England has won 13 of 16 home playoff games and is tied with Denver (13-3, .813) for the winningest franchise at home in NFL postseason history.
- Tom Brady is slated to start against the Houston Texans for the fifth time in his career. He is 3-1 in games that he started.
- Bill Belichick (17) needs one more postseason victory to move ahead of Joe Gibbs for sole possession of third place all-time in postseason wins. Tom Landry (20) is in first place followed by Don Shula (19).
- Tom Brady (16) needs one more postseason victory to break a tie with Joe Montana (16) for most playoff wins by a starting quarterback in NFL history.
- Deion Branch (54) needs five receptions in the postseason to pass Troy Brown (58) for the most career playoff receptions in franchise history.
- Wes Welker (53) needs six postseason receptions to pass Troy Brown (58) for the most career playoff receptions in franchise history.
- With a win today, New England would host the AFC Conference Championship game. PATRIOTS PLAYOFF TRENDS
(since the 1970 merger)
Patriots Playoff Trends (Since NFL Merger in 1970)
All Time (22-15)
vs. AFC ....................................................... 19-11
vs. NFC ........................................................ 3-4
Home .......................................................... 13-3
Away ............................................................ 6-8
Leading at Halftime ....................................... 17-3
Trailing at Halftime ........................................ 3-10
Tied at Halftime ............................................. 2-2
Leading After 3 Quarters ................................ 17-4
Tied After 3 Quarters ..................................... 2-0
Trailing After 3 Quarters ................................. 3-11
Decided by 7 Points or Less ............................ 9-8
Decided By 3 Points or Less ............................ 7-3
When Scoring First ......................................... 17-6
When Not Scoring First ................................... 5-9
Positive Turnover Ratio .................................. 15-1
Even Turnover Ratio ...................................... 3-3
Negative Turnover Ratio ................................. 3-12
Winning or Even Penalty Ratio ........................ 17-1
Losing Penalty Ratio ....................................... 5-14
With a 100-Yard Rusher ................................. 7-0
Without a 100-Yard Rusher............................. 15-15
With a 100-Yard Receiver ............................... 9-4
Without a 100-Yard Receiver .......................... 13-11
When Allowing a 100-Yard Rusher ................... 2-5
When Not Allowing a 100-Yard Rusher ............. 20-10
When Allowing a 100-Yard Receiver .................. 5-7
When Not Allowing a 100-Yard Receiver ........... 17-8
With a 300-Yard Passer ................................. 3-1
Without a 300-Yard Passer ............................ 19-14
Allowing a 300-Yard (net) Passer .................... 4-1
Not Allowing a 300-Yard (net) Passer .............. 18-14