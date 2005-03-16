Official website of the New England Patriots

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Preseason 2005 to include three NFC foes

Mar 16, 2005 at 08:00 AM

The NFL released the matchups for the 2005 preseason on Wednesday and the schedule of games includes the defending Super Bowl champion Patriots hosting contests with the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants while taking to the road to face the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers.

[

housh_tackle_getty.jpg

]()A trip to Cincinnati kicks off the preseason for New England on the weekend of Aug. 11-15, the team's second straight trip to Paul Brown Stadium for a preseason contest.

Week two of the preseason action has the Patriots hosting the Saints on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 8:00 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in front of a national television audience on FOX. New Orleans is the only 2005 preseason opponent that New England will also face during the 2005 regular season.

On the weekend of Aug. 25-29 the Patriots will be back on the road for a trip to Green Bay to take on the Packers and future Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre at Lambeau Field.

A week later New England will put its final preseason preparations to wraps on the weekend of Sept. 1-2 against the Giants at Gillette Stadium, just a week before the team will likely host the NFL opener.

Aside from the predetermined nationally televised game with the Saints, the Patriots will announce the specific times and dates for the remaining three preseason contests at a later date.

The NFL also announced the league's 11 nationally televised games, including the Patriots meeting with the Saints. Ten of the 11 contests includes at least one 2004 NFL playoff team. The list includes a preseason opener between the Falcons and Colts in the American Bowl in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, Aug. 6 at 5:00 a.m. on ESPN2. Another notable national TV game takes place two days later on Monday, Aug. 8 with the Pro Football Hall of Fame game between the Bears and Dolphins in Canton, Ohio at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.

The preseason national TV schedule will conclude on Monday night Aug. 29 with a meeting between St. Louis and Detroit at Ford Field, the site of next February's Super Bowl XL.

For a look at the complete 2005 NFL preseason schedule visit NFL.com.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Blogservations: Collins returns, Brady fired up

New England's second day of practice includes a little rain and little rage.
news

After 'excused' absence, Collins practices; July 29 camp notes

News and notes from Patriots training camp.
news

Brady muestra intensidad en el segundo día de training camp

El QB pone la nota llamativa a los entrenamientos
news

Patriots Media Availability Transcripts 7/29

Patriots players TE Martellus Bennett, QB Jacoby Brissett, LB Jamie Collins, LB Dont'a Hightower and DE Rob Ninkovich addressed the media following Training Camp practice at Gillette Stadium on Friday, July 29, 2016.
news

Hablan los jugadores

Jugadores platicaron con la prensa después de la práctica
news

Nate Washington leans on Willie McGinest

Veteran free agent addition Nate Washington says he benefited from a talk with Willie McGinest.
news

PFW in Progress Recap 3/29: Final Four, Patriots Off-Season Additions

We're breaking down the top segments from Tuesday's edition of the PFW in Progress radio show so you don't miss a thing.
news

Report: Chris Hogan newest Patriot

New England looks to add depth to receiving corps.
news

Actor John Krasinski talks Patriots, Boston sports pride

"The Office" star explains why he's not worried about his hometown team's chances in the playoffs.

news

Replacing Edelman no easy task; 11/18 notes

News and notes from Patriots practice and locker room interviews.
news

Get Jack'd - Ask Jackie Brittain your Patriots question!

Patriots Today's Jackie Brittain will answer your questions regarding the 2015 Patriots.

news

New England Patriots Cheerleader Appearances

The New England Patriots Cheerleaders will be making promo appearances at the following locations:
