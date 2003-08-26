Official website of the New England Patriots

Press Release: Patriots acquire OL Jamil Soriano in trade from Chicago; release Watkins and place 7

Patriots acquire OL Jamil Soriano and released WR Kerry Watkins. 7 on injured lists: Conaty, Kingsbury, Neal, Jones, Banta-Cain, Gessner, Mruczkowski.

Aug 26, 2003 at 10:49 AM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots announced that they have acquired former Harvard offensive lineman Jamil Soriano via a trade with the Chicago Bears today. The team also announced that they have released non-drafted rookie wide receiver Kerry Watkins, while seven other players were placed on reserve lists. The Patriots now report the league limit of 65 players, plus their five NFL Europe roster exemptions; Dyshod Carter, Brad Harris, Michael Malan, Frank Moreau and Rod Trafford.

Soriano, 22, was originally signed by the Green Bay Packers as a rookie free agent on May 2, 2003. He was released by Green Bay on July 29 and signed by the Chicago Bears on Aug. 7. He participated in two preseason games for the Bears. Soriano was a three-year letterman for Harvard (2000-02) and played in 24 career games with 16 starts. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound offensive lineman played at right tackle for the Crimson in 2002, helping the eighth-ranked offense in Division I-AA average 426.7 yards per game. The Plainview, N.Y. native earned first-team All-Ivy League and first-team All-New England honors and garnered third-team All-America honors from the NFL Draft Report.

The Patriots also placed seven players on three different reserve lists. Those transactions are listed below:

Reserve/Injured list:
Bill Conaty: Leg
Kliff Kingsbury: Arm

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:
Steve Neal: Shoulder
Kenyatta Jones: Knee
Tully Banta-Cain: Leg
Chas Gessner: Leg

Reserve/Non-Football Injury list:
Gene Mruczkowski: Leg

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

