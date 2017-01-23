Presser Points - Belichick: Celebratory Patriots 'start digging into' Falcons

"Yeah, I was definitely aware of it," Belichick said. "Jon, I've heard him play that song dozens of times. But he had the place rocking, maybe a little bit more than we did. Pretty impressive. He's a great friend. He's been a great friend for a long time, all the way back into the '80s. We've shared a lot of great moments together, including the 1990 (Giants) Super Bowl in Tampa. He was in the locker room after the game, still taking crazy pictures and stuff like that. Great memories from there.

"It was great to have Jon here and I always appreciate his great support. That was quite a moment. One that you usually don't see at a professional football game. So it was special."

2. Red zone defense shines again: While the Brady-led offense was putting up big plays in the passing game, New England's defense was keeping the Steelers out of the end zone. That was especially notable with a goal-line stand to end the first half, forcing Pittsburgh to settle for a field goal. The stout Patriots front came up big again early in the fourth quarter, keeping Big Ben and Co. off the scoreboard despite four shots from inside the 6.

New England's red zone defense was a key part of the unit leading the NFL in points allowed. It was also a strength that had to evolve over the course of the season, winning in one of the most important aspects of the game.

How did that evolution come about?

"Preparation, practice, execution," Belichick responded with practicality. "There is no magic wand. You just have to go out there. If there are five eligible receivers, usually they get four of them out. If it's man-to-man coverage, you have to cover them. You have to rush the passer. Contain the quarterback. Stop the run. Zone coverage, it's a short throw. You have to be on the receivers tight or a good quarterback will get the ball into those windows. Good execution in zone coverage. Getting to the receivers. Filling up those spaces so it's hard to throw the ball in there.

"But it really just comes down to playing good team defense in both the running game and the passing game, and on the goal line, which gets into a whole new set of defensive calls and techniques. We had a couple big stops down there, too, over the course of the year."