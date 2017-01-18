Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 09 - 12:00 AM | Sun Apr 11 - 11:59 PM

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

NFL Notes: Resetting the Patriots draft needs

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Finding Pats best draft strategy

Analysis: QB carousel lands Darnold in Carolina

Musical Score: WR Bourne Hooked on a Feeling

QB situation dominates Kraft Q&A session

NFL Season to Feature 17 Regular Season Games Per Team

Report: Patriots can begin offseason program April 19

Draft Spotlight: Justin Fields shows speed and arm talent

Analysis: What NFL's new schedule format means for Patriots from now on

Draft Spotlight: Could Hurricane defenders give Patriots the edge?

Justin Herron reflects on 'good Samaritan' moment

Analysis: 49ers-Dolphins trade ignites early draft intrigue

2021 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Justin Herron identified as "good samaritan" who intervened, stopped attempted sexual assault in Arizona

Draft Spotlight: USC's St. Brown shows pedigree, cornerback Horn wows at South Carolina Pro Day

Trent Brown glad to be back in New England

Jonnu Smith ready to work with Patriots

Patriots Draft Spotlight: Mac Jones shines at Alabama Pro Day

NFL Notes: Patriots Free Agency Awards Edition

Patriots new weapons getting acquainted

Patriots Safety Patrick Chung Announced His Retirement

Resetting Pats roster after busy first week of free agency

Presser Points: Belichick - It's an honor to play in this game

Jan 18, 2017 at 06:56 AM
headshot-paul-perillo-final
Paul Perillo

Patriots.com Writer

The Patriots will take part in their sixth straight AFC Championship Game, and 11th overall under Bill Belichick's stewardship, against Pittsburgh on Sunday. Despite the seemingly annual event, the coach explained on Wednesday that the thought of reaching this point of the season remains a source of pride.

"It's always an honor to be participating in the AFC Championship game," Belichick said to open his nationally-televised press conference as part of conference championship week. "We have a great history and a great deal of respect for the Steelers, the organization, coach [Mike] Tomlin, their staff, their players. They're a good football team, playing very well at the right time of the year now, the second half of the season."

"Hopefully we can have a good week here and be at our best Sunday night. That's our goal, and that's what we're going to work toward. We know we have a lot to do, a lot to prepare for."

Belichick talked a lot about the Steelers and their impressive second-half surge which has seen the team win nine straight games as they come to Foxborough. Pittsburgh has some serious star power in its so-called Killer Bs with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le'Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown, and Belichick was asked who set the tone for the potent Pittsburgh offense.

"It's everything. They're good across the board. [They] have a good offensive line, the quarterback doesn't get sacked much, they run the ball well, so I think it all starts up front," Belichick said. "They have good skill players; they have a good quarterback, obviously Brown and Bell are dynamic players, tremendous with the ball in their hands. Again, the offensive line does a good job of making everything go; the running game, the passing game, you name it. They're solid, they're well-balanced, well-coached, good all the way around."

The Steelers remained the focus of the press conference, with an emphasis toward the team's improvement, in particular on defense, highlighting the rest of the festivities.

Times they are a'changin' – A little after the midway point the Steelers were in danger of missing the playoffs. Losers of four straight the Steelers were gasping for air with a 4-5 record. Roethlisberger's balky knee was a huge part of that, but so too was the subpar play of the defense.

That's when Tomlin made some wholesale changes to his lineup, and the results have been overwhelming positive. The Steelers haven't lost since, and Belichick was asked what had changed on defense.

"They're, again, a solid defense. They made a couple of changes in the secondary," he began. "[Artie] Burns and [Sean] Davis have kind of taken over full-time. You know, [Ryan] Shazier came back for our game, but then he's been full-time after that. They really don't substitute any of those back end players. [William] Gay comes in in nickel, but that's it. [Lawrence] Timmons and Shazier never really leave the field, four [defensive backs] that never really leave the field. And I'd say a lot of the guys on the front, they play through it too. [Stephon] Tuitt, he's hardly ever out of there. [James] Harrison and [Bud] Dupree's back. Dupree, Davis and Burns, you know, Burns was playing anyway, but he's kind of taken over for Gay.

"They've kind of become full-time players. [Cameron] Heyward, of course was out, but [Javon] Hargrave has done a good job for them in there. Tuitt is a force. They're playing good team defense. Again, it's not one guy. There are 11 guys out there doing a good job."

Home sweet home –If you're expecting the Patriots to advance to yet another Super Bowl simply because they will be playing at home, Belichick has a simple message:

"Go ask Dallas and Kansas City," was his response when asked how much the Gillette Stadium crowd helps. That was in reference to the Cowboys and Chiefs being sent packing over the weekend after losing their divisional round games at home.

"The game is won by the players on the field. That's who wins football games – the players. And they'll decide it Sunday night."

Endless excitement –Finally, the trappings of a conference title game can sometimes loom as a distraction, and Belichick was asked about the potential for such an occurrence. That led to a humorous exchange as he glanced at the Lamar Hunt Trophy resting between Patriots and Steelers helmets on a table just to his right.

"I know, it's so exciting," Belichick deadpanned when asked about the pomp and circumstance that comes with the AFC Championship Game, drawing some laughter from the packed media work room.

Would you regard this as a distraction at all?

"Like I said, it's a great privilege to play in this game. It's the two best teams in the AFC. You earn your way to this game. There's no other way to get there. You've got to earn it, and you've got to earn it on the field. You've got to go out there and beat somebody – you've got to beat a lot of people to get to this game. Both teams have done that, so that's the matchup. We're glad to be in the game, proud to be playing in it. We earned it, they earned it and we'll play Sunday night and see how it comes out. Great to be part of this game."

Bill Belichick Press Conference Transcript 1/18

Related Content

news

Presser Points: Ramping up toward the regular season

Notes on the short turnaround, shifting preparation, Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel.
news

Presser Points: Highlighting strong performances from the youngsters

Belichick on Winovich, Cowart, Wynn and the short week of preparation for Carolina
news

Presser Points: Belichick knows there's a long way to go

Impressive preseason win over the Lions still leaves Pats with plenty to work on
news

5 points from TB12's twelve minutes with the media

Tom Brady met the media following the final mandatory minicamp practice on Thursday. This will likely be the last time we hear from the 41-year-old quarterback until mid-training camp. Here are the five takeaways from the twelve minutes TB12 spent answering questions. 
news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'Easy to see why Rams are here'

Bill Belichick had plenty of complimentary things to say about the Rams when discussing the upcoming Super Bowl.
news

Presser Points 1/22: Turning attention to Rams

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and defensive line coach Brendan Daly took time this afternoon to field several questions on a conference call with reporters.
news

Presser Points – Brady: 'The more film I watch, the less nervous I get'

New England QB explains how preparation eases his nerves in big games.
news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'There's an anxiety' before every game

Bill Belichick may be the league's longest-tenure coach but he still gets nervous before every game.
news

Presser Points – Brady: Underdog status shows 'what people think about what our chances are'

Patriots quarterback answers questions about New England's trip to Kansas City for the AFC title game.
news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'It's an honor to play in this game'

Bill Belichick expressed plenty of excitement in discussing the upcoming AFC title game in Kansas City.
news

Presser Points: Belichick - Chiefs are a dominant team

Bill Belichick talked about how Andy Reid's Chiefs have dominated over the past several years during his conference call on Tuesday.
news

Presser Points: Patriots looking to finish

Bill Belichick felt his team played well in the first three quarters against the Chargers.

Latest News

Patriots Release OL Ross Reynolds

Patriots News Blitz 4/9: What are the Patriots draft options if they don't take a quarterback?

Top 50 Patriots 2021 Draft Fits

2021 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Patriots News Blitz 4/8: What does Julian Edelman's future hold?

Proposed jersey number rule change sparks conversation among Patriots players

MORE LATEST NEWS

Trending Video

Patriots Draft Preview: Quarterbacks 

Patriots.com writers Paul Perillo and Mike Dussault discuss potential fits at quarterback for the Patriots in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Jeremiah, Brooks predict the Patriots' first three picks in '21 draft

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks predict the New England Patriots' first three picks in the NFL 2021 draft.

ESPN's Louis Riddick on Patriots Busy Free Agency and Options at QB

Megan O'Brien sat down with ESPN's Louis Riddick to discuss a busy free agency for the Patriots, what he thinks the options are at the quarterback position and the 2021 NFL Draft.

Vaccines: We All Can Make a Difference

Matthew Slater and Devin McCourty partnered with three prominent area doctors to help educate our community on the importance of getting vaccinated.

One year anniversary of the Patriots plane arriving in Massachusetts with PPE 

Much has happened in the year since the Patriots plane arrived home in Massachusetts with PPE from China.

Damien Harris Tries to Pronounce Massachusetts 

We challenged Patriots running back and Kentucky native, Damien Harris, to pronounce some challenging Massachusetts towns.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising