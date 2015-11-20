Presser Points - Bill Belichick: Brown improving on 'significant incline'

As noted yesterday here on patriots.com, Rob Gronkowski has an alarmingly high four offensive pass interference penalties credited to him already this season, and he insisted that he's not doing anything differently on the field. His coach begged to differ, however.

"I'd say Rob has definitely changed the way he's dealt with contact on those plays," Belichick stated. He also noted that most of those calls against Gronkowski would fall into a "grey area" in terms of whether or not they were warranted, but he was complimentary in general of the way the league's various officiating crews have called those particular penalties this season.

"I'd say the whole offensive pass interference – not with respect to any individual player – week in and week out, that it's being called more frequently, but with more consistency. The officials have done a good job in cleaning up that whole rule. Nothing's perfect... there's a lot of elements to it – the pick rule, the pushing off rule, the end zone jump ball kind of thing, like we had in the Indianapolis game.

"I'm not saying I agree with every call," he emphasized. "There are some plays that are clearly penalties, others that are kind of in the grey [area], and some, as a coach, you say, 'What's the guy supposed to do? He's doing everything he's being coached to do. He's using the proper technique. This is the way we understand the rule. How can we prevent this?' Rob has done a really good job of trying to play within the rules and use techniques that are not illegal, that don't bring those calls. We coach the rule. We've got to do a better job of it, obviously."