Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Apr 29 - 10:00 PM | Sat Apr 30 - 02:00 PM

Tyquan Thornton 4/29: "Getting the phone call from the Patriots was a dream come true"

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

'22 Draft Day 1: Patriots trade down, then make Strange pick

Analysis: Pats miss opportunity with trade down

Experts react to Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Day 1 Pick

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

Bill Belichick on Cole Strange 4/28: "He does a lot of things, has a lot of good tools to work with"

Highlights: Cole Strange, G, Tennessee-Chattanooga

Patriots Draft Party presented by Bud Light returns to Gillette Stadium

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/28

Patriots 2022 NFL Draft Primer and Ways to Watch

Patriots Unfiltered's 2022 draft forecast

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

NFL Notes: Patriots Unfiltered's Mock Draft

Presser Points - Bill Belichick: Dropkick criticism easy 'when you know the outcome'

Patriots coach breaks down his team’s curious, ill-fated dropkick kickoff against the Eagles as well as the return to action for Jamie Collins.

Dec 07, 2015 at 08:05 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

[wysifield-embeddedaudio|eid="392176"|type="embeddedaudio"|view_mode="full"]

When an NFL team attempts something as rare and curious as a dropkick kickoff, the play will clearly be a talking point following the game.

When the unsuccessful result of such an out-of-the-ordinary play is seen as the springboard for an opponent's 35-point explosion and an upset loss, the focus turns far more critical.

710x380-20151207-presser-points.jpg

That's the spot Bill Belichick found himself in both Sunday night in his postgame press conference and heading into Monday afternoon's traditional day-after-game conference call with the New England media.

With the Patriots leading 14-0 over the Eagles midway through the second quarter Sunday evening, Nate Ebner's dropkick kickoff, which Belichick compared to more common "mortar" style kickoffs, did nothing other than give Philadelphia possession at their own 41 yard line, the furthest they'd advanced all evening. The Eagles turned the possession into seven points and a flurry of subsequent big plays turned the game into a 35-28 shocker that some are calling the biggest upset to date this season.

Not surprisingly, the dropkick decision and result were a major point of questioning Monday afternoon and Belichick explained the theory behind the play as well as touching on the return of Jamie Collins following a four-game absence due to illness.

1."Could have done something else.": Sunday night when queried about the decision to call on Ebner for the dropkick kickoff, Belichick said there "wasn't a tremendous downside to the play." A day later, when asked if giving an Eagles team that had punted four straight times to open the game momentum was a consideration when he made the call and Belichick admitted that with the benefit of hindsight he might have done things differently.

"Sure, if you know at the end of the play that's where the ball was going to end up and that's what it would be…then, yeah, of course, it's 100 percent obvious to say, 'well, yeah, let's do something else.' If the ball hits the ground and rolls around back there and you recover it, then that's something else. Or if it rolls back there and they get it on the 20-yard line it's one less play that [Josh] Huff has to return, then that's ... So yeah, look, it's easy to sit here when you know the outcome of the play and say, 'well, yeah, we could have done something else.' I mean sure, yeah, no question."

Belichick also described the theory behind the dropkick attempt, or any mortar-style kickoff looking to find some dead area in the intermediate part of the kick return team's end.

"It's hard to … kickoff return is a play that takes an element of timing because you never know exactly where the ball is going to go, how much hang time it's going to have and then judging the speed of the guys that are covering and so forth. So you try to set up the return so that it has that element of timing in it based on a normal kick that the kicker makes – his average length and height and so forth based on the conditions. A lot of times when teams have six guys up on the line of scrimmage like Philadelphia did, like we usually do, a lot of teams do that, then that leaves five players to cover the field and that leaves…there is quite a bit of space back there. So if the ball gets into that space then it's hard to set up a return and it's possible that it could roll around and not be handled and you can make a play on it. But it definitely puts pressure on the return team to handle that ball and get a good organized return. That's the idea of that type of play. To disrupt the timing and put the ball in a location where it's not easy to handle and put the pressure on your opponents to be able to make the right decision, adjust the blocking and handle the ball and so forth. I think the concept of that play is a lot different than a true onside kick where you kick the ball 10 yards. I mean to me it's a totally different play."

2.Pick-6 could have been a PI: Outside of the three huge plays in the kicking game that went the Eagles way, Malcolm Jenkins 99-yard interception return for a touchdown was another key step toward the Philly upset. The play came as Tom Brady tried to squeeze the ball into tight, double coverage on Danny Amendola right at the goal line. Replay showed that the receiver may have been bumped by Walter Thurmond before the ball arrived, but Belichick said it was certainly not an obvious call in either direction.

"Yeah, that's another close one," Belichick said. "It's a close one. The ball's low. It's a bang-bang play. Probably however it gets called that's probably what it is. It's pretty close. But … coverage is tight. There is definitely contact there. Is the ball…yeah, it's tight."

3.Collins "competed well" in his return: Jamie Collins missed more than a month of practice and four games with an illness that reportedly caused him to lose weight and strength. He returned to the field with the starting nod against the Eagles and played 54 of 61 total defensive snaps. He led New England with eight tackles, adding a QB hit, a pass defense and a forced fumble in an impressive return. Collins' forced fumble came as Philly was trying to run the clock out (although they probably should have just taken a knee) with barely a minute left to play. Collins ripped the ball free and Malcom Brown's recovery gave Brady and the offense a last-ditch attempt at a comeback that would eventually come up short.

Belichick said there were no real limitations on Collins heading into the game after a week-plus on the practice field for the linebacker.

"Jamie had a pretty good week of practice. So, he didn't play all the plays but he played a good chunk of them. Some of that was a little bit of feedback from him as to how he was doing. But he was doing fine. When you play a team like Philadelphia that runs the up-tempo and that type of thing you have to have a little bit of awareness for that. But he competed well. Obviously that was a big play he made at the end of the game to get us the ball back. I'm sure that with another week of practice and another week of being out there that it will continue to improve. But he worked hard to get back and I'm glad we had him yesterday."

presser-transcript-button.jpg

Related Content

news

Presser Points: Ramping up toward the regular season

Notes on the short turnaround, shifting preparation, Phillip Dorsett and Sony Michel.

news

Presser Points: Highlighting strong performances from the youngsters

Belichick on Winovich, Cowart, Wynn and the short week of preparation for Carolina

news

Presser Points: Belichick knows there's a long way to go

Impressive preseason win over the Lions still leaves Pats with plenty to work on

news

5 points from TB12's twelve minutes with the media

Tom Brady met the media following the final mandatory minicamp practice on Thursday. This will likely be the last time we hear from the 41-year-old quarterback until mid-training camp. Here are the five takeaways from the twelve minutes TB12 spent answering questions.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'Easy to see why Rams are here'

Bill Belichick had plenty of complimentary things to say about the Rams when discussing the upcoming Super Bowl.

news

Presser Points 1/22: Turning attention to Rams

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and defensive line coach Brendan Daly took time this afternoon to field several questions on a conference call with reporters.

news

Presser Points – Brady: 'The more film I watch, the less nervous I get'

New England QB explains how preparation eases his nerves in big games.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'There's an anxiety' before every game

Bill Belichick may be the league's longest-tenure coach but he still gets nervous before every game.

news

Presser Points – Brady: Underdog status shows 'what people think about what our chances are'

Patriots quarterback answers questions about New England's trip to Kansas City for the AFC title game.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - 'It's an honor to play in this game'

Bill Belichick expressed plenty of excitement in discussing the upcoming AFC title game in Kansas City.

news

Presser Points: Belichick - Chiefs are a dominant team

Bill Belichick talked about how Andy Reid's Chiefs have dominated over the past several years during his conference call on Tuesday.

news

Presser Points: Patriots looking to finish

Bill Belichick felt his team played well in the first three quarters against the Chargers.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Transcript: Tyquan Thornton Conference Call 4/29

Meet Ben Lepper, the Make-A-Wish kid whose life was changed by the NFL Draft

Cole Strange introduced as Patriots 2022 first-round pick

Potential Patriots for Draft Day 2

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 4/28

Transcript: Cole Strange Conference Call 4/29

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots select Tyquan Thornton with No. 50 pick in 2022 draft

New England Patriots defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and make-A-Wish recipient Ben Lepper announce the Patriots' selection of Baylor Bears wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 50 overall pick [via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs].

College Highlights: Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

Patriots selected Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton in the second round (50th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft. Watch his college highlights.

Cole Strange's first day in Foxboro

The Patriots' first pick in the 2022 NFL Draft arrived in New England where he met with Robert and Jonathan Kraft while touring Gillette Stadium.

Cole Strange: "I know for a fact I'm going to enjoy it here"

Patriots 2022 first round draft pick Cole Strange is introduced to the media and is presented with the ceremonial #1 jersey by Robert and Jonathan Kraft on Friday, April 29 on the field at Gillette Stadium.

Patriots select Cole Strange with No. 29 pick in 2022 draft

The New England Patriots select Chattanooga Mocs offensive guard Cole Strange in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft with the No. 29 overall pick [via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs].

Inside the Draft Room: Patriots select Cole Strange

Go inside the Patriots draft room as Head Coach Bill Belichick and Patriots owner Robert Kraft welcome first-round draft pick Cole Strange to the team.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Top 50 2022 Patriots Draft Fits

Scouting which 50 NFL Draft prospects would best fit the New England Patriots' needs and wants.

2022 Patriots Free Agent Tracker

Tracking all of the Patriots transactions during the free agent signing period.

2022 Patriots Mock Draft Tracker

Our staff has compiled what the top 'experts' are predicting the New England Patriots will do in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

With the NFL schedule set to be released on May 12, we take a look ahead to the Patriots regular season opponents for the 2022 season.

Patriots eye nine 2022 draft picks

With the close of the NFL's Wild Card round, the order of the draft's first round is getting closer to set.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising