Presser Points - Bill Belichick: Texans J.J. Watt is L.T.-like

3. Mike Vrabel was an obvious coach-in-the-making: Vrabel was a key cog in the Patriots defense from 2001-08, including three Super Bowl titles and one undefeated regular season. He was a versatile defender, a productive red zone tight end and leader. Early on in his tenure working with Vrabel, Belichick thought it was pretty clear his playmaking defender had a future in coaching when his playing days concluded. Vrabel did just that returning to his alma mater at Ohio State before joining O'Brien and Crennel in Houston.

"Absolutely. Mike and I talked about that a lot," Belichick said of envisioning Vrabel going into coaching. "He'd give me advice. And I'd tell him, 'Mike, when you're a coach, you're calling the defenses, you should go ahead and do that. Here's why we're not going to do it.' Or, 'That's a great idea, we can do that. Glad you brought that up.' Mike's not afraid to make a suggestion. We've had a lot of good discussions, even when he was at Ohio State or even Kansas City (as a player) for that matter, we'd bump into each other from time to time. Particularly when he got into coaching. We discussed a lot. We'd talk about different…about the Xs and Os or managing players or practice tempo, whatever it was. Could be general coaching things. I think Mike's got a great mind for it, a great passion for it. And he's got great playing experience. So he can draw on things that I can't, I never played in this league. I can't draw on those. There is definitely some advantage to that."

Belichick also relayed tales from Vrabel's playing days, showing his knowledge and versatility on the practice field.

"Honestly he would play free safety in practice for us probably once or twice a year. Especially when we were up against a guy like Ed Reed or somebody that you never knew what he was going to do. You'd say, 'Just go back there and go with what you see and if you want to gamble, gamble.' Mike, he would do that. He'd love that. He'd drive [Tom] Brady crazy doing that.

"You could just see his overall passion for the game. He had a great understanding and awareness of the whole game and love to play it.