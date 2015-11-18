Presser Points - Tom Brady: 'Sad to see' Red Sox DH David Ortiz retiring

2. Another Brady-to-Fauria TD connection?: Spanning the entirety of Ortiz' career in Boston is the only way that Brady was circumstantially showing his age on Wednesday. New England reportedly signed tight end Joseph Fauria to the practice squad. The former Lions player is the nephew of Christian Fauria, current WEEI Boston sports radio personality and former Patriots tight end who caught 13 touchdowns from Brady over five seasons (2002-05) together in Foxborough.

Earlier in the day, Bill Belichick joked that adding another Fauria showed his age as a coach and the same can be said for the 38-year-old New England quarterback who shows no signs of slowing down.

"I know, amazing," Brady said of adding one of his former teammate's nephews. "I got a text from (Christian) last night. I remember being out at UCLA when I lived in California and meeting (Joseph) out there. So we'll see what he can do. Hopefully he can contribute. If it's in the gene pool, then I think we're in the right place."

The 6-7, 267-pound younger Fauria caught eight touchdown passes in his two seasons with the Lions, including seven as a rookie in 2013 out of UCLA.

3. "Disappointing" to see the Bills corners playing so well: Obviously, every quarterback would love to face cornerbacks and pass defenses that aren't playing well. But that's certainly not the scenario Brady will encounter this week as he prepares for Rex Ryan's defense and Buffalo's underrated combo of cornerbacks in Stephon Gilmore and rookie Ronald Darby, who's made huge strides from the first meeting between the teams in Week 2.

The better those guys play, the more it allows Ryan to do in terms of blitzes and exotic schemes, as he did back in the day in New York with Darrelle Revis and Antonio Cromartie.

"Yeah. They definitely have good matchups out there. So I think they have a lot of confidence in them," Brady said. "Those players have done a great job when the coaches ask them, 'OK, you have this guy and you're gonna match him and shadow him.' They definitely do a good job of that.